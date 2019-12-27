PHOENIX – Everything the Cheez-It Bowl was hyped to be, it was.
No. 24 Air Force topped Washington State 31-21 late Friday night at Chase Field in a thrilling demonstration of running and passing teams.
These teams with diametrically opposed approaches to offense moved the ball exactly as anticipated. Air Force led 371-15 in rushing yards. Washington State led 351-30 in passing yards.
In the end, the difference came down to two fourth-down stops and a turnover from the Falcons’ defense, a career-game from tailback Kade Remsberg and the nose of the football.
Remsberg, who ran for 178 yards to post the first 1,000-yard rushing season for Air Force since Jacobi Owens in 2015, narrowly pushed the ball over the goal line before fumbling on a crushing hit on fourth and goal with 3:50 remaining.
The play – Remsberg diving for the pylon – was reminiscent of the play that helped the Falcons top Colorado 30-23 in overtime on Sept. 14. Both plays resulted in the decisive blow Air Force in victories over Pac-12 teams.
A roster of Air Force players who had never appeared in a bowl game desperately wanted to seize this opportunity to showcase themselves and the program. And they wasted no time in doing that with a 20-play, 98-yard drive on their first possession that was capped by the first of two touchdowns from quarterback Donald Hammond III.
The consistent rushing attack from Air Force helped it to a 43:24 to 16:36 edge in time of possession, setting a Cheez-It Bowl record.
Air Force (11-1) was seeking the first 11-win season in program history to go with a pair of 12-1 marks in 1985 and 1998. It had already achieved its first national ranking since 2010.
The Falcons closed the season with an eight-game winning streak.
Air Force senior safety Jeremy Fejedelem made a pair of fourth-down tackles inside the Washington State 5-yard line, producing key stops in games that saw few of them. The game saw just three punts, two from Air Force and one from the Cougars.
The defense also came up with a turnover, as Grant Donaldson sacked Washington State (6-7) quarterback Anthony Gordon and forced a fumble that Chris Herrera recovered at the Cougars’ 23-yard line. Falcons’ fullback Taven Birdow scored four plays later.
Birdow ran for 108 yards in his final game.
Gordon completed 28-of-42 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns and Washington State's Jahad Woods set a Cheez-It Bowl record with 20 tackles.
Read the latest updates from Twitter here: