Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 24F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 24F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.