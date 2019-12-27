PHOENIX – Air Force leads Washington State 17-14 after a first half that has been exactly as advertised at the Cheez-It Bowl.
The Falcons have controlled the ball thanks to a 202-22 edge in rushing yards, leading 21:59 to 8:01 in time of possession.
Air Force has short rushing touchdowns from quarterback Donald Hammond III and fullback Taven Birdow along with a 27-yard field goal from Jake Koehnke.
A potentially game-changing play came on a sack from Grant Donaldson that resulted in a fumble from Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon and recovered by Christopher Herrera. The turnover led to the Birdow touchdown and placed Air Force – which will get the ball first in the second half – up by 10 points with 1:19 remaining in the second quarter.
However, Washington State completed a 58-yard pass on third and 10 and scored a touchdown in less than a minute.
Washington State entered the game with the nation’s leading passing attack and has a 194-12 edge in passing yards tonight at Chase Field.
***
First quarter: Air Force 0, Washington State 0
PHOENIX – Air Force hogged the ball in the first quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl.
The No. 24 Falcons and Washington State were tied 0-0 after the first quarter, which had seen just one possession by each team.
The Cougars opened with a 71-yard drive that ended on 4th and goal when Air Force safety Jeremy Fejedelem shot a gap for a stop on Colorado native Max Borghi. That play came with 12:15 left in the quarter, and the Falcons took it the rest of the way.
Air Force has picked up seven first downs, all on running plays, on a drive that so far has taken 19 plays and 12:15 and will continue into the second quarter with a 2nd-and-goal play from the 1.
Air Force has gained 102 yards, with 89 coming on the ground. Ben Waters caught two passes from Donald Hammond III for 12 yards.
Washington State picked up 49 of its 71 yards through the air.
Read the latest updates from Twitter here: