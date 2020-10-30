Air Force’s passing game
The air attack has been a virtual non-factor for Air Force thus far, as it has averaged 66.5 yards per game under sophomore quarterback Haaziq Daniels. Generally Air Force has averaged around 125 passing yards per game in recent years. But there’s plenty of reason for hope. First, the Falcons didn’t need to throw against Navy, so the already small sample size is somewhat skewed. Second, the return of guards Nolan Laufenberg and Kyle Krepsz figures to bolster the running game, which could force the defense to make concessions in coverage. Finally, offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen has a history of slowly bringing along new quarterbacks when it comes to throwing frequently. Arion Worthman didn’t attempt 10 passes in a game until his fifth start, yet he eventually threw for 170-plus yards on five occasions and led a victory over Boise State. Karson Roberts averaged fewer than 90 passing yards for his first six starts as a senior, then threw for 873 yards over the next four games – including a victory over Boise State – as the Falcons won a division title. If Daniels follows his predecessors, it could only be a matter of time before Air Force lets him explore all of his weapons.
The Falcons tailbacks
Kadin Remsberg ran for 1,050 yards and eight touchdowns last year and earned MVP honors in a bowl game. In key moments in the Falcons’ biggest victories – at Colorado and over Washington State – he was at his best. He won’t be available (collarbone/chest injury) should such a moment arise on Saturday against Boise State. In his place will be senior Joshua Stoner, who was electric in spot duty last year (207 yards on 23 carries) before a broken collarbone ended his season after scoring the winning touchdown against Army (his lone career touchdown). Slot receiver Brandon Lewis can also slide in as the pitchman on option plays, as he did last week when he ran for 60 yards on nine carries. Stoner, 15 pounds heavier, is shiftier than Remsberg and probably a more effective runner between the tackles. Lewis, with similar elite speed to Remsberg, is a comparable runner on the edge. So, borrowing from “Moneyball” theory, the attributes of the two can combine to create a reasonable – maybe superior – facsimile. But will they?
Bizarre factor
When Air Force has beaten Boise State, something out of the ordinary has contributed. Weston Steelhammer intercepted three passes and the Broncos turned the ball over seven times in 2014. The Falcons exploded for three touchdowns of 48 yards or longer in an 8-minute span in 2015. In 2016 it was a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and an Air Force goal-line stand that stymied the Broncos. There’s a reason Boise State has won 16 consecutive division games; teams just can’t line up against them and beat them in normal combat. Some strangeness typically needs to occur. Keep an eye out for anything weird the Falcons can manufacture on Saturday.