.7299
Boise State’s all-time winning percentage, as it has gone 461-170-2. That’s the best in college football, edging Ohio State (925-326-53; .7297) and Michigan (963-346-36; .7294).
10
Conference victories in a row for Boise State, dating back to a win over Air Force on Sept. 20, 2019. It is the Broncos’ longest streak since joining the Mountain West.
18
Consecutive seasons that Boise State has appeared in the national rankings, the seventh-longest active streak in the nation.
31
Victories, against six losses, for Air Force as home since the start of the 2014 season. That includes a 2-1 mark against Boise State.
12
Players on Boise State’s roster with at least eight career starts.
3
Players available for Air Force on Saturday with more than six career starts.