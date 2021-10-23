AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
Jordan Jackson, senior defensive tackle
Jackson made four tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage that pushed San Diego State back 15 yards (one of the stops was a sack). The senior helped the Air Force defense hold the Aztecs to 229 yards of offense (down from their average of 344.5) and 157 rushing yards (down from their average of 215.3). Jackson now has 11.5 career sacks.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Following up on items of intrigue we identified prior to the game.
The first quarter
Air Force had outscored its first six opponents 59-14 in the first quarter. On Saturday the Falcons were outscored 3-0 over the first 15 minutes. They threw an interception, dropped a sure touchdown and were 0 for 4 on third down in the first quarter, preventing them from setting in behind their ball-control offense and setting a tone for the game.
Air Force’s field goal kicking
Turned out Air Force’s inconsistency and shifting personnel on the field goal unit didn’t become a factor as the team never attempted a field goal. There were also no situations where the Falcons might have opted for a field goal try had they been riding the hot foot of a kicker. When the Falcons converted their two PAT it was Matthew Dapore handling the kicking.
San Diego’s State’s special teams
To the Falcons’ credit, they took away everything they could from the Aztecs’ explosive special teams. They limited Jordan Byrd to 46 yards on two kickoff returns, allowed no yards on punt returns and pressured Matt Araiza on several punt attempts. But there’s not much else you can do to stop Araiza, the nation’s best punter who doubles as a placekicker. Araiza hit field goals of 51 and 29 yards and he had punts of 81, 67 and 55 yards. His other two punts pinned Air Force inside its 11-yard line.
BY THE NUMBERS
1
Game deficit for Air Force in the division race, but it's actually more daunting than that. Utah State holds the lead, but also has a tie-breaker against the Falcons, having beaten them head-to-head. Unless a three-way tie emerges, Air Force would need to make up two games against the Aggies.
9
Wins in a row for San Diego State over Air Force, with the past four coming by an average of 4.25 points.
11
Tackles for Air Force sophomore safety Trey Taylor, eclipsing his previous career high of seven set against Wyoming.
14
Punts of 60-plus yards this season (including boots of 81 and 67 yards on Saturday) for San Diego State punter Matt Araiza, setting a single-season NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision record for most in a season.
16
Yards on a fourth-quarter run from Air Force sophomore quarterback Zach Larrier – the reigning Mountain West 200-meter champion – on his lone play of the game. It was Larrier’s second-career carry.
27
Rushing yards for Brad Roberts, who entered the game ranked fifth nationally in rushing. Roberts had just seven carries, but coach Troy Calhoun said there wasn’t a specific injury that held back the junior fullback.
31
Yards on a fourth-quarter reception for Air Force senior receiver Jake Spiewak, the longest play of the day for the Falcons. Spiewak also recovered a fumble from teammate Haaziq Daniels, jumping high to grab it after the ball was dislodged and went airborne.