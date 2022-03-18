Jaylyn Sherrod made one thing clear to start Colorado’s first-round matchup with Creighton: The Buffs were going to attack.
The junior scored Colorado’s first five points driving to the rim. She hit the game’s opening bucket, and then added an old-fashioned 3-point play for a quick 5-0 lead.
Meanwhile the Bluejays played with confidence from beyond the arc — like they have all season.
It was a matchup of opposite styles, and in the end, No. 10 Creighton prevailed, defeating No. 7 Colorado 84-74 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“I actually think we guarded pretty effectively, all things considered.” Colorado coach J.R. Payne said. “If we are really good at 98% of things defensively, the 2% that Creighton lives in is what we are not as good at. So we knew immediately that it would be a really tough matchup for us.”
Creighton went 8-19 from the 3-point line (42.1%), a number that gave the team an advantage despite Colorado making one more field goal than the Bluejays. Colorado was 30-68, while Creighton went 29-57.
The Blue Jays heated up offensively as they found lanes to cut off the ball, which led to more open shots.
“We guarded the 3-point line pretty effectively,” Payne said. “But they started curling to the basket, and we didn’t guard that as well as we needed to.”
The Bluejays closed out the fourth quarter at the free throw line going 12-12. They were 18-20 from the stripe on the game.
“I think we just stuck together,” Creighton guard Lauren Jensen said. “We’ve been in a lot of tough situations with close games. But we handled their pressure at the end and took advantage at the free throw line. That helped us put the game away.”
Colorado continued its offensive game plan throughout the first half, prioritizing scoring off the bounce and in the paint. The Buffs didn’t score from behind the arc until Sherrod hit a 3 with 9:09 left in the second quarter, giving her team a 24-19 lead and upping her point total to 10.
Colorado led by as many as nine in the first half, but things swung in Creighton’s favor as the second period progressed. Emma Ronsiek gave her team the lead with 20 seconds left in the half, and the Bluejays went into the break on a 9-0 run.
Morgan Maly, the Big East sixth-woman of the year, led Creighton with 13 points off the bench in the first half. Her 3-pointer gave the Bluejays a 36-31 lead going into the break.
Maly led the Bluejays throughout the contest, with 20 points and eight rebounds. She was 7-15 from the field, and 2-5 from beyond the arc. Teammate Laren Jensen scored 16 points, and Molly Morgensen also added 16, coming off the bench.
Four Bluejays finished in double figures, with Ronsiek rounding out the scoring with 10 points.
Colorado relied on Sherrod, who was 11-15 on the game, with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists.
She hit one of Colorado’s four 3-pointers — the Buffs were 4-19 on the game — with 47 seconds left, to cut the Creighton lead down to 78-74.
The Buffs couldn’t get any closer, as the Blue Jays closed the game at the free-throw line.
Creighton advances to take on the winner of No. 2 Iowa and No. 15 Illinois State. Colorado’s season ends at 22-9.