Here's a look at the Colorado Rockies-Milwaukee Brewers National League Division Series schedule.
Rockies at Brewers; Thursday, Oct. 4; 3:07 p.m.; FOX Sports
Rockies at Brewers; Friday, Oct. 5; 2:15 p.m.; FOX Sports
Brewers at Rockies; Sunday, Oct. 7; 2:37 p.m.; MLB Network
Brewers at Rockies*; Monday, Oct. 8; TBD; FOX Sports
Rockies at Brewers*; Wednesday, Oct. 10; TBD; FOX Sports
* If necessary
TICKETS: There are no tickets available for the scheduled Coors Field games on Oct. 7-8, according to the Colorado Rockies website. Tickets are available through ticket exchange companies such as StubHub, where individual tickets for outfield upper deck seats were available for about $100 on Wednesday morning. Click here for more ticket information and opportunity to register for tickets in possible future playoff rounds through a Rockies lottery.
