Oh, to be the Dodgers.
In an offseason where the Dodgers lost their starting shortstop and one of the anchors of their lineup in former World Series MVP Corey Seager, they were able to replace his powerful left-handed bat with another one of the best in the game — first baseman Freddie Freeman. Oh and L.A. also already had another All-Star shortstop in the organization in Trea Turner, who the team was able to acquire at the deadline last season thanks to an embarrassment of wealth in their farm system.
Needless to say, fun times are ahead at Dodger Stadium this season.
Los Angeles remains one of the deepest and most talented teams in baseball after last season’s 106-win season and another trip to the NLCS.
Getting back to the World Series will be the goal, however, for manager Dave Roberts, who enters his seventh season in L.A.
Here are some names to watch and what to expect this season for last season’s 2nd place finishers in the division:
Offseason moves
Key Additions:1B Freddie Freeman, RHP Craig Kimbrel, LHP Andrew Heaney, LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Daniel Hudson
Key Losses: SS Corey Seager, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Max Scherzer, OF AJ Pollock, 1B Albert Pujols, RHP Joe Kelly, RHP Corey Knebel
Pitching staff
The rotation has a talented trio in Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias at the top of it.
Kershaw returned on a one-year deal and there’s going to be speculation about whether or not this is the southpaw’s final season as the year drags on.
Urias returns as the only 20-game winner from last season and he continued to pitch well in the playoffs for the Dodgers.
The bullpen, however, did take a bit of a hit with the losses of Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly and Corey Knebel. Brusdar Graterol is an emerging star reliever, though, and L.A. just recently acquired Craig Kimbrel, to go along with the signing of Daniel Hudson.
Lineup
Imagine you’re a starting pitcher and in the first inning you’re tasked with facing Trea Turner, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. But then in the next inning comes Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Will Smith. And then after that it’s Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux. This lineup has no easy outs.