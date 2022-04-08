It can’t get much worse than a 52-110 record, but with almost the same roster returning in 2022 for the Diamondbacks, they’ll certainly find out at the end of the season.
Manager Torey Lovullo is back for his sixth season. The team is led by Ketel Marte, Carson Kelly and David Peralta.
The most important move Arizona GM Mike Hazen made this offseason was locking down All-Star utility man Ketel Marte to a five-year contract extension. There was some trade buzz around Marte near the deadline last season, but he appears to be staying in Phoenix for the foreseeable future.
The team signed closer Mark Melancon, who was with San Diego last year. Right-handed hitter Jordan Luplow was also signed, and he’ll likely take Kole Calhoun’s spot in the platoon of corner outfield spots.
There isn’t much coming down the pipe as several of Arizona’s top prospects likely won’t debut for at least another season. Top prospect Alek Thomas is the lone exception as the outfielder will likely make his debut this season.
Offseason moves
Key Additions: RHP Mark Melancon, RHP Mark Melancon, RHP Zach Davies, RHP Ian Kennedy, RHP Dan Straily, OF Jordan Luplow
Key Losses: OF Kole Calhoun, RHP Taylor Clarke
Pitching staff
Despite their struggles last season, the Diamondbacks actually have a solid trio at the top of the rotation that could help the team take a step forward this season if all three have solid bounce back years.
Madison Bumgarner is coming off a season in which he went 7-10 with a 4.67 ERA, but the duo of right-handers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have shown plenty of flashes in recent years and if Arizona is able to increase its win total by 10 games or so, those two will likely be a big reason why.
Gallen, specifically, will be looking to return to the form he had in 2019 and 2020. He had a sub-3.00 ERA in both of those seasons and was top 10 finisher in Cy Young voting during the shortened 2020 season.
Melancon and Ian Kennedy will handle the bulk of the innings at the end of games, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if one or both is moved at the deadline.
Lineup
The D'Backs were second-last in home runs last season, despite being able to finish outside the bottom five in runs scored.
Marte obviously draws the most attention, but left-handed Josh Rojas, who can play second base and in the outfield, emerged last season as another solid option.
There are also plenty of former top prospects trying to find some consistency at the big league level, including left-handed first baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith and catcher Carson Kelly, who was the top prospect Arizona got back from St. Louis in the Paul Goldschmidt trade over three years ago.