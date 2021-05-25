Nikola Jokic is going to get his. And Damian Lillard is going to get his, as well.

The two stars are playing like it for their respective teams, but if Games 1 and 2 are any indication of how this first-round series is going to go, it's the supporting cast — specifically the bench — of Jokic's Nuggets and Lillard's Blazers that could make the difference.

In Game 1, the Blazers bench outscored the Nuggets' bench, 34-20, and won by 14. Jokic and Lillard each had 34 points.

In Game 2, the Nuggets outscored the Blazers' bench, 38-21, and won by 19. Lillard scored 42, Jokic had 38.

"It was terrific," coach Mike Malone said of his bench's performance Monday. "Obviously the guys that kind of jump out (are) Monte Morris, whose minutes restriction has kind of been taken away because this is the playoffs, he goes out and gets 12 (points) and seven (assists). I thought Paul Millsap was terrific on both halves. JaMychal Green, I thought, did a hell of a job for us. Come on, we’re in the playoffs and we’re playing two two-way players. Give me one other team in the playoffs that’s playing two-way guys, and that’s why you’ve got to love this team. Markus Howard goes out there and plays like he belongs, because he does. Shaq Harrison goes out there and guards like he belongs, because he can.

"Not only our bench productivity, but I think, more importantly, the big thing after Game 1 was their bench dominated us. Carmelo Anthony and Anfernee Simons hit 8 out of 13 3s (in Game 1), so we did a much better job of not only scoring off our bench but defending their bench into the game."

The Nuggets got a big boost from forward Paul Millsap Monday, who scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds, providing valuable minutes while Jokic was off the floor. Point guard Monte Morris added 12 points, and guys like JaMychal Green, Markus Howard and Shaq Harrison all contributed in some fashion — Harrison drew the duty of slowing down Lillard for only one minute at the end of the second quarter, which turned out to be one of the biggest turning points in the game.

"To be honest, Monte was playing really good. Paul was playing really good. Shaq was phenomenal even (though) he didn’t play that much," Jokic said. "He played one minute in the first half and he did his best. He literally used his one minute to show that he can play. I think it was positive what the second unit did. They moved the ball. They were finding open shots. They were aggressive. I think it was a great game for them."

Heading to Portland with the series tied at one apiece, the Nuggets will need to steal either Game 3 or 4 to regain control of home court advantage. The bench will again be key to the Nuggets' success, but guys like Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Austin Rivers and Facundo Campazzo will need to continue to step up — they combined for 52 points Monday, with Gordon also helping hold Lillard to only 10 second-half points.

Because while Jokic is the presumed MVP, it's going to be his teammates that help the Nuggets reach the next round and beyond.

"This was truly a team win, yes, Nikola scored 38, other guys contributed, but everybody that played and even the guys that didn't play were into the game and bringing that energy," Malone said. "I loved it. We didn't get down after Game 1 and we're not getting too high after Game 2. We have a lot of work to still do.”