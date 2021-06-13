DENVER — The third quarter presented a different kind of problem for the Denver Nuggets in a season-ending 125-118 loss to Phoenix on Sunday at Ball Arena.
The Suns dominated the third quarter in first three games, winning by a combined total of 96-67 and won Sunday’s third quarter 33-28 to help secure a spot in the conference finals. The problem in Game 4 came after Denver’s Nikola Jokic, the league’s Most Valuable Player, was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul with 3:52 left in the quarter. After a couple of no calls around the Nuggets’ basket, Jokic expressed his frustration with a wild swing at the ball. The league’s review process ruled he got a piece of Cam Payne’s face and was sent back to the locker room, where he watched the rest of the game.
“I assumed it would be a Flagrant 1 at the worst. From my vantage point, and watching the replay, I did not think it was a non-basketball play with malicious intent,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I think it was a frustration foul. I feel Nikola probably felt the last couple of plays when he had the ball, he had not received a foul call. He went over there to take a foul, which he’s done plenty of times before. A lot of players do that. I just didn’t feel like it warranted a Flagrant 2 ejection, because he’s making a play on the ball. There’s marginal contact to Cameron Payne’s nose I believe, so I was shocked. I’m still a little bit shocked that they called a Flagrant 2 and ejected the MVP on such a play.”
Malone said he wanted to hear the officials’ response, and he got that later. A pool report was conducted with crew chief David Guthrie, who said neither Jokic’s actions in an ensuing scrum nor anything Denver’s center said to the referees during the review factored into the decision.
“At replay review, we saw wind up, impact and follow through, which lead to unnecessary and excessive contact above the shoulders and also into the face,” Guthrie said. “Which by rule met the criteria for a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2.”
Jokic maintained afterward that any contact with Payne’s face was unintentional. He checked on Phoenix’s reserve guard before exiting the court and apologized postgame for any unintended contact.
“I wanted to change the rhythm of the game. I wanted to give us some energy (and) maybe to change the whistle a little bit, so I tried to make a hard foul,” Jokic said. “Did I hit him? Did I not hit him? We don’t know. I say sorry if I did, because I didn’t do it on purpose. I didn’t want to injure him or hit him in the head.”
Phoenix closed the quarter on a 13-8 run to take a 13-point advantage to the fourth quarter. The Nuggets would close within five points after a Will Barton III 3-pointer but failed to get any closer without their superstar.
Mikal Bridges gave the Suns a 20-10 lead from the line midway through the first quarter. The Nuggets cut the deficit to six by the end of the first and trailed by eight at halftime. That was the deficit when Jokic got ejected. The MVP finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes of playing time. Will Barton III led the Nuggets with 25 points, while Michael Porter Jr. added 20.
Chris Paul and Devin Booker carried the Suns with 37 and 34 points, respectively. Paul added seven assists, while Booker grabbed 11 rebounds.
“You have to give them a lot of credit. They’re a very well-coached team, and they have a lot of talent. Chris Paul could arguably be the greatest point guard of all time, and you know what you have in Devin Booker, just a professional bucket-getter. They’re going to be a tough out, so you tip your cap to them and give them the respect that they deserve."
While Denver’s season ended Sunday, the Suns advance to play the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz.
“Obviously, you lose the MVP, it’s going to make it even harder to stave off elimination. … Overall, very disappointing to end this series getting swept at home, but as I told our players … this loss should sting. No one likes to lose, but when you find some time to reflect on the season, remember all the great things we did this year,” Malone said.
“I’m not going to allow this series to define the season. Hopefully, next year, we can find a way to be healthy and be better and see where we can go.”