Not enough help is not a very big problem in Nikola Jokic’s eyes.
The 112-99 loss to the Celtics in Boston on Tuesday drops the Nuggets to 15-12 on the season and 1-2 when their All-Star center scores 40 or more points. Jokic led all scorers with 43 points and needed just 23 shots to do so, but the end result was a loss, just like it was when he scored a career-high 50 in Sacramento on Feb. 6.
“The fight was there,” Jokic said of his short-handed team’s effort Tuesday. “That’s what I liked."
Jamal Murray added 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for Denver but turned the ball over nine times. He shouldered responsibility for squandering another big game from his big man.
“I put this game on me,” Murray said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had nine turnovers. Nine plays, nine possessions that we could have had back.”
Facu Campazzo was the only other Nugget in double figures, adding 15 points in his first NBA start. After Boston led by as much as 15 in the first half, Campazzo scored five points via reverse layup and a 3 in the span of 16 seconds late in the second to get the Nuggets back in the game.
“He did very good, I think,” Jokic said. “He was pushing the pace. We were kind of playing faster. I think that was good for us. He was really active on defense.”
Isaiah Hartenstein was next in line for the Nuggets, finishing with six points. JaMychal Green, who made 1 of 7 shots, and Michael Porter Jr., finishing with an 0-for-8 mark, combined for two points on a night the Nuggets needed more with starters Gary Harris, Will Barton and Paul Millsap and key bench contributors PJ Dozier and Monte Morris not available.
“I can’t make shots,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “That’s one thing I can’t do from the bench.”
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led Boston with 27 and 21 points, respectively, while Kemba Walker led six other Celtics who scored eight or more points with 17.
When Jokic checked out for the first time with 1:27 left in the first quarter, he had 15 of the Nuggets’ 20 points, and the Celtics led by three. Boston increased the lead to 11 before Jokic returned. Jokic helped the Nuggets get the deficit down to five by halftime, scoring 29 of Denver’s 54 first-half points.
“Every night Nikola goes out there and literally puts this team on his back,” Malone said. “We just need some guys to step up and help him.”
Jokic tied the game at 71 with 4:09 left in the third on a short jumper, but his eight points the rest of the way wasn’t enough to get the Nuggets a victory to open the road trip.
“He’s playing like a MVP right now,” Campazzo said, becoming the latest teammate to vouch for Jokic’s Most Valuable Player credentials. “He’s helping the team to get wins. His stats are amazing.”
Entering Tuesday, Jokic led the Nuggets in the five most popular per-game statistical categories: points (26.5), rebounds (11.5), assists (8.7), steals (1.5) and blocks (.7), but the Nuggets find themselves sitting seventh in the Western Conference after losing to the Celtics.
“I’m not,” Jokic answered when asked if he was growing frustrated, noting teammates playing outside their usual roles due to the injuries.
“I think it’s just a different type of game. We need to adjust. Everybody needs to step up and just … I think the energy was there, just to be a little bit smarter maybe.”