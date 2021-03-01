After providing an answer for everything the Bulls threw at him Monday in Chicago, Nikola Jokic had a question of his own.
“Is this my first ever poster (dunk) in my life?” Jokic asked genuinely after the Nuggets beat Chicago 118-112.
The Nuggets took the lead for good on a pick-and-roll play with just over 2 minutes left. As Jokic remembered, he set the screen, Jamal Murray got him the ball and he went to the rim hard and took advantage when Chicago forward Patrick Williams mistimed his jump.
“Jamal gave me a great pocket pass. … I think he (Williams) kind of jumped a little bit earlier. I didn’t go for the dunk. I just wanted to be aggressive,” Jokic said.
“I had really good momentum, you know, going up and he was going down. He actually missed the ball.”
Williams got Jokic around his face, and the ensuing foul shot put the Nuggets up 109-108 with two minutes left. After the Nuggets got a stop, Murray pulled up in transition for a 3-pointer that gave the Nuggets enough cushion to put the game away with one last Jokic bucket and some free throws in the final 10 seconds.
“I was just open,” Murray said of his decision to take a shot some others would turn down. “Anytime I’m open, I’m shooting it, not overthinking it.”
The result was a 24-point game for Murray, who has scored 20 or more points in 10 straight games. He made 8 of 14 shots and 4 of his 8 3-point attempts and added three assists.
“He’s not coming out and jacking shots,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “He’s doing it efficiently, which is what you want from your two best players in him and Nikola Jokic.”
Jokic scored 17 of his game-high 39 points in the fourth quarter and scored the Nuggets’ first 10 points of the quarter. He finished an assist shy of a triple-double with 14 rebounds, two blocks, a steal and just one turnover.
“Every play call for me was to get him the ball, to play through him. When it wasn’t a play call, (I was) just imploring our guys to make sure he touched it,” Malone said.
“Good things were happening every time we played through him.”
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 23 points, while Coby White added 20.
Michael Porter Jr. got the Nuggets off to a quick start, scoring 10 of his 17 points in the first quarter. He also tied his career high with 15 rebounds. Porter’s quick start helped the Nuggets to a 16-3 lead early and 12-point advantage after the first quarter.
“I try to just come out aggressive, especially knowing late in the game, it’s probably going to go to Jokic; it’s probably going to go to 'Mal,” Porter said.
The Nuggets went on to lead by as many as 15 before Chicago used some Denver turnovers to close within four points to start the fourth. The Bulls led by six early in the fourth before Jokic started taking advantage of the Bulls' hesitation to double team due to his passing ability.
“I ain’t going to lie to you. We ran the same play over and over,” Murray said. “He was just scoring every time. There was no need to change anything.”
The only thing that seemed to change was Jokic’s aggressiveness going to the hoop.
“They were coming from the baseline to double me. They kind of stopped doing that, I think, or they were coming a little bit late, so I think I just tried to be more aggressive and play one-on-one,” Jokic said.
“It was a good dunk of course.”