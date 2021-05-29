Saturday was not Nikola Jokic's day.

The likely soon-to-be league MVP didn't look like himself in Game 4 versus the Portland Trail Blazers, as the Denver Nuggets lost 115-95 in Portland, tying the series 2-2. Jokic finished with 16 points, shooting 7 of 18 from the field, with nine rebounds and one assist. In his 27 minutes, he finished with a minus-32 rating while on the floor, the worst of his career.

"Give (Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic) the credit he was playing really good defense," Jokic said. "Not just him, the whole Portland Trail Blazers, they played really good 'D.' Especially early in the game. ... But, give Nurk credit, he played amazing defense.”

Nurkic was one of the biggest reasons why Jokic struggled Saturday, playing probably his best defensive game of the series, after fouling out in Games 2 and 3. Nurkic said he wanted to make a statement Saturday after several people criticized his previous performances, specifically ESPN analyst and former NBA center Kendrick Perkins.

"Two games in a row, I fouled out. Not a good look. Not what I usually do," Nurkic said. "I heard some clown (Perkins) say I'm the worst defensive player in the league. ... I ain't here for that, man. ... Not that it really motivated me — I don't know if I'd do anything different. I feel like I was just more into not getting the fouls."

Jokic wasn't the only Nugget to struggle Saturday, as Denver shot only 34% from the field and 29% from beyond the arc. Michael Porter Jr. also had one of the worst games of his career, scoring only three points on 1-of-3 shooting.

"It's not just him," Jokic said of Porter. "We shot 34% from the field. That's really bad. Of course, one part of that was they were really into us. They were really playing aggressive, they contested every shot."

But Jokic has been the Nuggets' rock all season. He only had a negative plus-minus 21 times during the regular season, with Denver being 7-14 in those games.

Heading into Game 5 Tuesday in Denver, Jokic knows he has to be better, but that doesn't mean he'll be changing his game.

"I'm going to play how I always play," Jokic said. "I'm not going to force it. I'm not going to do anything stupid. I'm just going to play the game like I'm playing for the final games."