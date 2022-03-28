There were no surprises when Nikola Jokic carried the Denver Nuggets through crunch time in Monday’s 113-109 win over the Hornets in Charlotte.
After LaMelo Ball made a 3-pointer that brought the Hornets within one with 4:07 to play, the Nuggets gave up just five points the rest of the way and made all six of their free throws in the final 90 seconds. Jokic made four of those free throws to put the finishing touches on a 26-point, 19-rebound, 11 assist night, his 19th triple-double of the season.
“Their crowd got into it and was trying to force us to play faster (as) they make their run, but we was able to withstand it and get the ball where it needed to be,” Monte Morris said. “Nikola made big plays down the stretch, and we made some big free throws.”
Jokic recorded seven of his assists in the first half and scored 20 of his points after halftime
“You always know Nikola is going to take what the defense gives him,” Malone said.
That’s a result of an unwavering approach. The reigning most valuable player said he doesn’t get any more amped up for these games even though Monday’s win went a long way toward helping the Nuggets avoid the play-in round with six regular-season games to go. Denver’s a game and a half behind Dallas for fourth, which would come with home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs, and two games clear of Minnesota, though the Timberwolves own the tiebreaker, in seventh.
“I’m playing every game the same way. I give every opponent the respect they deserve,” Jokic said.
“For me, every game is important.”
Aaron Gordon rode a big first half to a 21-point game with seven rebounds. Will Barton III added 18 points, while Jeff Green and Morris added 14 points apiece. Morris hit the other two late free throws and added nine assists, as the Nuggets won a second straight game by six or fewer points.
“I think we are really comfortable in those games, just because we play so (many) close games,” Jokic said. “Today we were really good. We made shots. We made free throws in the end. Monte made big free throws. I made two big free throws, and we got stops when we needed it.”
Miles Bridges topped all scorers with 27 points for Charlotte, while Ball added 22 points and 11 assists. Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Isaiah Thomas scored 12 points apiece for the Hornets.
Gordon scored 13 points in the first six minutes of the game and helped the Nuggets lead by nine early. He finished the first quarter with 17 points, but Denver’s lead was trimmed to two to start the second quarter after a series of turnovers late in the opening quarter.
“Aaron Gordon is just living in attack mode right now,” Malone said. “I love how he’s playing.”
The Hornets scored the first seven points of the second quarter and led by as many as six before the Nuggets regained the lead late in the second after Green put down a transition alley-oop from Morris. P.J. Washington then gave the Hornets a 57-56 halftime lead with a 3 pointer in the final 10 seconds.
The lead changed hands multiple times early in the third before Denver used a 13-0 run to take a nine-point lead after Montrezl Harrell was ejected with four minutes left in the third. Bones Hyland, who led Denver’s bench with nine points, hit his second 3 in the final five seconds of the third, giving Denver a nine-point advantage to start the fourth.
Denver stretched the lead to 13 early in the fourth before Charlotte closed within one after Ball’s 3-pointer. Jokic and the Nuggets then dictated the final four minutes.
“Since then, I think we really controlled the game. We scored when we needed, and we stopped them when we needed,” Jokic said. “I think we were really calm, like we were controlling the game. I felt really calm.”
Jokic will keep that same approach when the Nuggets conclude a two-game trip against the Pacers on Wednesday in Indianapolis.
“I play every game the same way,” Jokic said. “I think that is the best way, because then nothing can surprise you.”