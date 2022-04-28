SAN FRANCISCO – Any speculation about Nikola Jokic’s future in Denver following next season was shut down by the Nuggets’ superstar.
Jokic’s current contract expires after the 2022-23 season, but he’s eligible for a supermax extension this offseason. In the all-but-certain chance it’s offered, he’s ready to commit to Denver for what is expected to be a five-year extension.
“I would like it, but it’s not something that I’m deciding,” Jokic said. “Of course, if the offer is on the table of course I’m going to accept it, because I really like the organization. I really like the people who work here.”
The positive relationships, Jokic said, range from ownership to the equipment managers. The front office would appreciate a quick negotiation, as Jokic said he plans to spend his offseason at his first home with his immediate family, which now includes a daughter.
“Hopefully, I’m going to leave to Serbia as soon as possible,” Jokic said.
If the voting for Most Valuable Player goes as expected, Jokic will accept his second straight award in his home country. Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists to record the first 2,000-point, 1,000-rebound and 500-assist season in NBA history. He posted 31 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in Denver’s first-round series against Golden State.
“The guy is the definition of a warrior, competitive, consistent. He impacts the game in so many ways,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Hell of a season. Hopefully, he'll win the MVP again. I think rightfully he deserves it.”
Jokic said he would celebrate that award with family, friends, beer and music.
“How you’re supposed to do, probably,” he said.
If he doesn’t win the award, Jokic said he’ll continue to try to play the right way, which has helped Denver reach the postseason the last four seasons. The 2021-22 season, which ended Wednesday in Golden State was the first time in that stretch the Nuggets failed to reach the second round, but Denver played without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., two players that could help Jokic lead the franchise even further.
“I think we have something that we’re building,” Jokic said. “It actually feels really good.”