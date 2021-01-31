Calls for Nikola Jokic’s status as a front-runner for Most Valuable Player got louder Sunday, and the popular “M-V-P” chant might be heard inside Denver’s Ball Arena before long.
After Jokic led the Nuggets to a 128-117 win over Utah, breaking the Jazz’s 11-game win streak, with 47 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, Denver coach Michael Malone said he’ll ask about the chant being added to the crowd noise and music pumped over the public-address system in the absence of fans.
“I’m going to talk to the powers that be,” Malone said.
The 47 points matched Jokic’s career high, and he might have had a chance to go for 50 if his coach was on the same page as his players. Jamal Murray, lobbying for Jokic to stay in the game, tossed the ball at his coach after Malone called for a timeout late in the fourth quarter to get the bench some minutes with the outcome determined ahead of Monday's game against Detroit.
“I love the fact that he’s even thinking about that, trying to get his teammate to 50. Last time Jamal scored 48 someone else chucked the ball at me, but I’m oblivious,” Malone said. “I know Nikola was having a great game. He had 33 at halftime, something like that. I have no idea at that point Nikola’s got 47.”
Malone doesn’t have to worry about his star being upset. Teammates Will Barton and JaMychal Green said Jokic’s combination of skill and selflessness is a rarity in the league.
“You don’t really come across players like him that’s so unselfish but at the same time can just do whatever on the floor,” Green said. “We need him to be aggressive. We need him to be a scorer, to dominate in the paint and that will make it easier for everybody else around him.”
“I told him a couple of minutes before ‘Go get 50, man’ but you know him,” Barton added. “He don’t care about that kind of stuff. He’s just playing basketball, being aggressive, being who he is, but we definitely wanted the big fella to get to the 5-0 tonight.”
Jokic’s postgame demeanor fit the descriptions after his 20th double-double in as many games this season.
“Hopefully I’m going to score when we need it. I think today, we didn’t need it,” Jokic said. “It’s just a game. I think the main thing is just (to) win the game, so I will score however much I need to just to win the game.”
Jokic made all four of his 3-point attempts against the Western Conference leaders Sunday, wasn’t the only one looking for and hitting his shot from 3. Barton finished 5 for 6 from deep, finishing with 18 points, while Jamal Murray (16), Michael Porter Jr. (11), Facundo Campazzo (11) and Paul Millsap (10) also reached double figures and helped the Nuggets finish the game 18 for 28 from 3-point range against Utah, which entered with the NBA’s second-best 3-point percentage. Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 29 points.
“I think we just caught fire,” Barton said. “We talked pregame about how good they were from the 3-point line, but we didn’t come out saying we wanted to match them. That was a thing that just happened. We wanted to really focus on defense, but we came out shooting the ball pretty well.”
The Nuggets made all eight of their first-quarter attempts from 3 and opened an early double-digit lead behind 43 first-quarter points. The advantage grew to 25 at halftime behind the team’s 15-of-17 start from 3-point range. The Jazz found their shooting form after halftime, cutting the lead down from 28 points to eight late in the third before Campazzo and Green helped the Nuggets get the lead back to double digits.
Jokic scored his 46th and 47th points with 2:05 to go and was subbed out 30 seconds later.
“I will talk to those guys to see if we can get the MVP chant. Obviously Nikola — 47, 11 and 5 — continues to find ways to amaze, and I was just really happy to see how committed he was to his 3-point shot early in that game, knowing their bigs were down the floor,” Malone said.
“If you’re going to play him straight up, he’s going to score. If you’re going to be down the floor, he’s going to shoot the 3. If you’re going to start double-teaming, he’s going to find the open man and make you pay. That’s what great players do.”