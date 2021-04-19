DENVER – The Nuggets forced the ball out of Ja Morant’s hands late in regulation, and survived a Morant miss in the final seconds of the first overtime before Nikola Jokic made Memphis pay for its missed opportunities in Denver’s 139-137 win in double overtime.
Jokic, Denver’s Most Valuable Player candidate, finished with 47 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists to outduel Morant, who led Memphis with 36 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Jokic was seemingly at his best in the final moments.
“I knew he would deliver. I just told him ‘Man, that’s MVP (stuff),’” Will Barton III said, opting for an expletive, when asked what he had to say to Jokic in the final moments. “'That’s why you’re the MVP of the league.’”
“Can’t really say enough about Nikola,” Michael Porter Jr. added. “I think it’s pretty clear he’s the MVP.”
Jokic doesn’t seem to care much for the MVP discussion, which is only gaining steam as the end of the regular season nears.
“It’s easy. You just don’t read it,” Jokic said of avoiding the debate. “I don’t really know what to say. There is a lot of players in this league that are playing at a really high level. So, that’s my answer.”
His play made the case for him.
With the game tied in double overtime, Jokic hit a one-footed floater to give the Nuggets a lead before swishing a 3-pointer in the final minute to put Denver in front for good.
“Nikola rises to the occasion. I think he loves that adversity,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Some guys run from it. He cherishes that opportunity.”
It wasn’t so pretty in the early stages.
The Nuggets recorded 15 of their 24 turnovers in the first half to assist the Grizzlies to a four-point halftime lead.
“The turnovers tonight were alarming to say the least, but even with that we found a way to win a game,” Malone said. “And that’s what good teams do.”
Memphis extended the lead to 13 early in the third and led by 12 with less than four minutes left in regulation. Barton, who scored Denver’s first 13 points and finished with 28 points, scored five straight to pull Denver within two in the final minute. Jokic would hit two free throws to tie it with 20.2 seconds left. The Nuggets sent a double team at Morant on the final possession of regulation, and Jokic’s strong contest helped Grayson Allen miss his look at a game-winning 3.
After Memphis went up five in the first overtime, Barton hit a tying, pull-up 3 with 12.8 on the clock, and Morant missed a floater at the buzzer.
Jokic scored the first four points in the second extra period before Memphis scored seven straight to go up 132-129. Porter, who finished with 21 points on 13 shots, hit a 3 to tie it with 1:50 left before Jokic hit his floater and 3-pointer to put the Nuggets up for good.
“End of games, obviously, the ball has got to be in Nikola’s hands, and tonight, I felt, down the stretch of regulation into the first and second overtime, I felt Will Barton and Nikola were our two-man closers, and they both made key, key plays to keep us afloat and ultimately win the game,” Malone said. “That’s always comforting as a head coach, knowing that you have a closer because a lot of coaches in the NBA say ‘Man, I wish I had a closer.’ Well, that’s something I never wish for, because we have one, and that guy is from Sombor, Serbia.”