Nuggets Nikola Jokic pulls down a one-handed rebound while Jazz Rudy Gobert is unable to get to the ball in the third quarter of a game at Ball Arena on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. The Nuggets defeated the Jazz 128-117, breaking the Jazz's 11-game win streak. Jokic tied his personal career high of 47 points. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)