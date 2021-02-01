Nikola Jokic didn’t leave the NBA much of a choice.
After a career performance Sunday, the Nuggets’ star center earned his second straight Western Conference player of the week. It was his eighth weekly award, moving him to second in franchise history.
His last performance last week was a 47-point, 11-rebound, five-assist effort in a win over the Utah Jazz when he made 17 of 26 shots from the field, all four of his 3-point attempts and all but one of his 10 free throws.
For the week, the 25-year-old averaged 30.8 points, on 62.3% shooting from the field, 10.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals while the Nuggets went 3-1 to move into fourth place in the Western Conference heading into Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Jokic had a double-double in all four games to extend his streak of 20 straight games with a double-double to start the season.
“Obviously Nikola — 47, 11 and 5 — continues to find ways to amaze ...,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after Sunday’s game.
“If you’re going to play him straight up, he’s going to score. If you’re going to be down the floor, he’s going to shoot the 3. If you’re going to start double-teaming, he’s going to find the open man and make you pay. That’s what great players do.”