The NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player continued his defense in impressive fashion Friday at Ball Arena.
It’s not Nikola Jokic’s favorite subject but one he’ll have to talk about over the course of the season.
“Oh, great, isn’t it?” Jokic said with a healthy dose of sarcasm. “We all love it.”
Jokic led the Nuggets to a 102-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs with 32 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block, his second double-double in as many games to start the season.
“I was just playing normal. I never force it,” Jokic said. “I think when you force stuff bad things happen. I didn’t force anything. It was a good game for me. Good thing that we won the game, we need to play much better on defense.”
He made 14 of 19 shots from the field, including both of his attempts from 3-point range and finished as a team-best plus-14 for the game. Jokic scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter.
“He’s an MVP for a reason, right? It would be foolish not to play through him in clutch situations," coach Michael Malone said. "I think some of our guys get a little frustrated that I call play after play for Nikola. Well, they better get used to it, because that’s not going to change. He’s a great player. When you play through Nikola, other guys get involved. If they’re going to play him one-on-one, he has a great chance to score. If they want to give help, as long as we space the floor properly and react to the double team, we’ll get a great look. It’s a very simple game, and Nikola makes it even that much more simple.”
A couple of Jokic’s buckets came after grabbing a defensive rebound and taking the ball coast-to-coast. JaMychal Green has defended those moments before on opposing teams and said it’s a tough act to defend.
“You never know whether he’s (going) to stop, pass or keep going,” Green said. “It’s just his pace. It really messes you up, because you never know what he’s going to do.”
Monte Morris added 13 points, while Will Barton III and Green added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Green started his strong showing with a dunk over a Spurs defender off a feed from Facundo Campazzo late in the first quarter.
“I looked at the bench, and they were pretty hyped,” Green said. “That kind of turned me up. I was just feeding off their reaction.”
Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 27 points. Denver native Derrick White added 16.
After a spurt to start the second half, Malone called a timeout and reminded his team of a few things. The Spurs led as late as the middle of the third quarter but never went up by more than four points before the Nuggets pulled in front for good.
“The first message was play some damn defense. They started off on a 9-2 run. A big part of that, I think we had two turnovers for five points when I called that early timeout in the third. You don’t want to come out of the locker room and allow a team to open up on a 9-2 run. I loved how we responded,” Malone said of the run that got the Nuggets the lead for good.
The Nuggets retook double-digit lead on the first basket of the fourth quarter when PJ Dozier hit Green for an alley-oop dunk. The Spurs answered with a 10-0 run against Denver’s bench unit, but a Campazzo layup helped the Nuggets maintain the lead throughout the fourth quarter. Jokic put the game away with a spin move into a one-footed fadeaway jumper that put Denver up six with 1:32 left.
The Nuggets return to action at home Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.