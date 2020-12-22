Nikola Jokic plans to speak up this season.
The Denver Nuggets’ center, who is frequently labeled by coach Michael Malone as the best at the position in the world, says he’s ready to take on more of a vocal leadership role in his sixth NBA season. Jokic and the Nuggets open the season with Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game against the Sacramento Kings at the renamed Ball Arena, formerly the Pepsi Center.
“They told me that that’s the next step, so I kind of listened,” Jokic said. “I see all the good players had that kind of mentality, the focus on helping others by talking to them, talking in the huddle, talking individually.”
Teammate P.J. Dozier said Jokic announced his intention to take more ownership at a team dinner before the preseason games started.
“He said he was going to be a lot more vocal and be the leader that we need him to be,” Dozier recalled Tuesday.
Dozier added Jokic is off to a good start. He remembered walking into a pre-practice shooting session and seeing Jokic teaching Bol Bol some of the things he’s picked up so far in his career.
“That’s a great sight to see as a teammate,” Dozier said.
While Jokic may be speaking up more, Malone said doing so has done little to impact his ego. While some teams in the NBA deal with disgruntled stars, most notably at present James Harden’s situation with the Houston Rockets, the Nuggets don’t have those issues with Jokic.
“The hope is that when everybody else in the gym, the locker room, practice, film, shoot-around sees your best player working as hard as he’s working, they’re watching him be as locked in and focused as he is, that that is the example they will follow. When you bring in seven new players and Nikola kind of sets the standard every day, that is something that a lot of teams probably don’t have the luxury of having,” Malone said.
“Young players, new players, you’re watching one of the top 10 players in the world, and this is the reason he’s so successful and why he’s a great player, because he does everything with pace, with purpose. He’s not just getting through it, he’s trying to get something out of it. That’s why I think it’s such a luxury.”
That’s important for Malone. The coach who will start his sixth season in Denver on Wednesday after previously coaching the Kings and serving as an assistant with the Knicks, Cavaliers, Hornets and Warriors says his best teams have found a way to get along on and off the court.
“There’s plenty of teams that are dysfunctional, that don’t get along, that have star players that are fighting for the limelight,” Malone said. “We don’t have that. Again, that starts with Nikola. Being selfless is a part of our culture, and we have a lot of guys that live by that. Getting along, respecting each other, and as I always say, not just playing with each other but playing for each other I think has allowed us to have a lot of the success that we’ve had the last few seasons.”
The goal this season, Malone said, is to continue taking steps toward winning an NBA title. Jokic hopes his voice can help get the team closer. Jokic summed up his leadership style succinctly, saying if he sees something that needs addressing, he’ll say something.
“I kind of know what he’s asking from players. I think just by talking to him or just help them to get extra minutes, to get extra touches, to whatever. I kind of know what coach is asking for you to do on the court, so I can help players a little bit, I think,” Jokic said.
“Coaches are there to correct me if I'm wrong, but hopefully, I’m not wrong that many times.”