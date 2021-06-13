061421-s-nuggets01.JPG

Denver’s Nikola Jokic is tossed from the game after a fragrant foul on Cameron Payne in the third quarter of game 4 of the conference semifinals at Ball Arena on Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT

Nuggets star and NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected during the third quarter of Game 4 against the Suns and players around the league, as well Denver fans, are not happy about it. 

Nuggets eliminated from NBA playoffs in 118-125 loss to the Suns

Here's how players, fans and media reacted around the league:

Load comments