Nuggets star and NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected during the third quarter of Game 4 against the Suns and players around the league, as well Denver fans, are not happy about it.
Here's how players, fans and media reacted around the league:
Jokic got ejected after this hard foul on Payne 😯 pic.twitter.com/EvG1Dfvuub— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2021
This is the damn problem with the @NBA right now.. you do not make that call vs Jokic a FLAGRANT2. The swipe was a frustration foul. We’ve seen worse. The fans do not attend games for this kind of call. You’ve EJECTED the league-MVP. You don’t do this.#Unreal— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 14, 2021
Did refs really just toss the league’s MVP, Jokic? Moving forward, I’m going to need everything called to the letter of the law. Can’t believe this happened 😤😤😤😤😤😤#SunsvsNuggets #NBAPlayoffs— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 14, 2021
league soft ..— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 14, 2021
playoffs. elimination game. give him a flagrant 1 and play ball man .— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 14, 2021
NBA is awful and soft. Ridiculous. Jokic gets ejected for that?? He barely grazed the guys nose. No blood. SOFT SOFT SOFT. #NBAPlayoffs— Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) June 14, 2021
They really just kicked this man out the game…!? Wow? #Jokic— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 14, 2021
Ain’t no ejection cmon man— RJ (@RjHampton14) June 14, 2021
If LeBron would have done the exact same thing as Jokic, he wouldn’t have been tossed. Kind of tells you all you need to know about the NBA, unfortunately.— Travis Heath (@DrTravisHeath) June 14, 2021
Think they would have kicked any other MVP out the game ? NOOOOO— Diontae Spencer (@DSpencer4_) June 14, 2021
I've said this MANY times before. There is WAAAAAY more flopping in the NBA than in professional soccer. At least soccer gets you with a yellow card if you fake it.What does the NBA do? https://t.co/j99cKgMQxh— Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) June 14, 2021
More NBA players are coming out in defense of Jokic over his ejection than congratulated him for his MVP.— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) June 14, 2021
The refs just flat out got it wrong. The NBA is worse because of this turn of events.@KOAColorado #milehighbasketball https://t.co/peiBPO4nVd— Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) June 14, 2021