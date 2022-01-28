Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets played with fire before the offense ignited in a 116-105 win over the Pelicans on Friday in New Orleans.
New Orleans sent an aggressive double-team toward the reigning Most Valuable Player on Denver’s opening possession, and Jokic’s first pass sailed over Austin Rivers and of bounds. A few minutes later, the Pelicans did the same, and Jokic’s cross-court pass was again too high for Rivers with the Nuggets (27-21) trailing 11-6 early. Jokic committed three of Denver’s eight turnovers in the first quarter. He finished with six of the team’s 21 turnovers, which led to 26 of the Pelicans points.
“They double-teamed Nikola aggressively (from the) first play all the way throughout. We did not handle it well tonight. He didn’t handle it well,” Malone said. “We just have to be a lot cleaner with the basketball, and we will.”
After his second turnover, Jokic made 11 of his 19 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and all four of his free throws to finish with a game-high 29 points. The All-Star starter for the second consecutive season added 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season and sixth in January.
“That’s just the MVP doing MVP things,” Aaron Gordon explained.
Gordon added 20 points, while recent addition Bryn Forbes had his best night as a Nugget, finishing with 14 points. Monte Morris posted 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while earning the chain that’s awarded to the team’s best defensive player.
“We ask him (Jokic) to do a lot on offense, and then we tell him to grab 15, 20 rebounds. That’s a lot,” Morris said. “So whenever I can get down there and help him, (I do) because he’s got the bigger guys that he’s boxing out.”
Austin Rivers (12) and Zeke Nnaji (11) also scored in double figures for Denver.
Rookie Herbert Jones led the Pelicans with 19 points, while Willy Hernangomez added 18 points and 16 rebounds. Nickeil Alexander-Walker also scored 18 points for New Orleans.
After the sloppy start, Jokic scored a few buckets and assisted Gordon on a couple of others, including an alley-oop, during a 16-2 run that gave the Nuggets a nine-point lead late in the first quarter.
“He’s such a unique player because he can come off pick and rolls, and he can use pick and rolls. I’m the same way,” Gordon said. “We haven’t even got into that dynamic yet. There’s a lot more that Jok and I can play off of each other.”
With Gordon and Jokic resting, the Pelicans used a 12-2 run early in the second quarter to briefly regain the lead against Denver’s reserves.
The Nuggets produced an 11-2 run after Jokic returned with Rivers hitting consecutive 3s and Morris scoring five straight in the middle of the second, and Denver led by two at halftime. Jokic sat the final 3:49 of the quarter after picking up his third foul.
Jokic hit a pair of 3s after Gordon scored five straight, including his second 3 of the night, in an 11-2 run that extended Denver’s lead to eight, which remained the margin to start the fourth.
Shoot, when Jok is making 3s, he’s pretty much unguardable,” Gordon said.
“Good luck, basically, to anybody else when he’s knocking down his 3 ball. He’s probably the toughest cover in the league.”
Bones Hyland, Nnaji and Forbes hit 3-pointers early in the fourth, as the Nuggets stretched the lead to 16 before the starters closed out Denver’s third consecutive road win to start a six-game trip.
Will Barton III missed the game with a non-COVID illness, while New Orleans was without six players, including Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas.
The Nuggets will look for a fifth straight win, and fewer turnovers, against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
“You’re playing with fire when you … turn the ball over that much,” Malone said. “You can get away with it some nights, but going against the defending world champions coming up, that’s a recipe for disaster.”