The Colorado Rapids’ midfield depth got a little deeper Friday.
The club announced Nicolas Mezquida would return for the quickly approaching season on a one-year contract that fills a supplemental roster spot. The contract includes a team option for the 2023 season, according to the team release. Mezquida joined the Rapids prior to the 2019 season and has recorded seven goals and five assists in 73 appearances in burgundy and blue.
“We’re delighted to welcome back Nico for the 2022 season,” Rapids executive vice president and general manager Pádraig Smith said in the team release. “Nico has been an uplifting presence in our locker room and a versatile and energetic midfield piece since joining the club. He’ll provide important depth as we look to compete for trophies across several fronts this season.”
Mezquida was not a regular starter last season but made 22 appearances, scoring one goal and setting up two others to help the Rapids finish the regular season on top of the Western Conference standings. With the Rapids competing in the CONCACAF Champions League in addition to league play and the U.S. Open Cup this season, the experience of the 30-year-old with eight years of Major League Soccer behind him could be especially valuable this season.