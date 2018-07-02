Air Force Academy cadet Nic Ready won the College Home Run Derby and broke the derby record with 55 home runs Sunday night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Ready faced and outmatched Clemson product Logan Davidson in the final round.
In his junior season, Ready hit a conference-leading 20 home runs, batted in 74 runs and was ranked seventh in the nation in home runs. He was eighth in the nation in RBIs.
This rising senior and first service academy cadet-athlete to participate in the home run derby hit 17 home runs Sunday, including the bonus ball in the four minute opening round, which put him in the lead with 18 points.
In the second round, Ready faced four others in a four-minute battle to hit as many homers as possible. He knocked 19 more home runs out of the park.
Both Ready and Davidson hit 20 home runs in the finals but the Air Force Falcon beat out the Clemson Tiger by hitting a home run on the final two-point bonus ball, making the point score 21-20. Davidson had a final chance to hit the bonus ball, but missed it, sending Ready the win.
Ready is the second player from the Mountain West Conference to win the derby. While at Fresno State, Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge won the competition in 2012. He went on to hit a home run in his first major league at-bat in 2016 and became the first rookie to win the Home Run Derby.