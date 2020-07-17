This year’s NHRA event at Bandimere Speedway in Denver has been postponed indefinitely.
The strip at 5,800-feet has hosted NHRA events for 40 years – the longest run on the circuit – but is in danger of missing this season because of the coronavirus after announcing Friday it won’t hold its planned event from Aug. 7-9.
“Given our long-standing relationship with not only the NHRA and our Chrysler/Mopar/Dodge Mile-High Nationals sponsor but also all the racers, fans and additional sponsors who give our event its support, we are dedicated to finding a date for our event to work this year,” the Bandimere family said in a statement. “We recognize that by postponing the event, we stand a much greater chance of having an event with more flexibility for everyone and we look forward to some amazing racing action.”
The NHRA also announced the postponement of a race in Minnesota from Aug. 14-16. The rest of the schedule remains the same, for now.
“NHRA has worked to create protocols for a responsible restart of the sport,” said Glen Cromwell, NHRA president. “We saw those protocols work at the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals last weekend. We appreciate the support of the state of Indiana, our drivers, teams, staff and fans, as we all work together moving forward.”