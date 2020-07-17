NHRA Nationals Auto Racing

In this photo provided by Auto Imagery, Melanie Troxel of Avon, Indiana and her POW/MIA dragster grabbed the provisional number one qualifying spot in Top Fuel after the first day of qualifying on Friday, July 13, 2007 at the 28th annual Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado with a time of 4.610 seconds at a speed of 322.42 mph. (AP Photo. Auto Imagery, HO)

This year’s NHRA event at Bandimere Speedway in Denver has been postponed indefinitely.

The strip at 5,800-feet has hosted NHRA events for 40 years – the longest run on the circuit – but is in danger of missing this season because of the coronavirus after announcing Friday it won’t hold its planned event from Aug. 7-9.

“Given our long-standing relationship with not only the NHRA and our Chrysler/Mopar/Dodge Mile-High Nationals sponsor but also all the racers, fans and additional sponsors who give our event its support, we are dedicated to finding a date for our event to work this year,” the Bandimere family said in a statement. “We recognize that by postponing the event, we stand a much greater chance of having an event with more flexibility for everyone and we look forward to some amazing racing action.”

The NHRA also announced the postponement of a race in Minnesota from Aug. 14-16. The rest of the schedule remains the same, for now.

“NHRA has worked to create protocols for a responsible restart of the sport,” said Glen Cromwell, NHRA president. “We saw those protocols work at the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals last weekend. We appreciate the support of the state of Indiana, our drivers, teams, staff and fans, as we all work together moving forward.”

