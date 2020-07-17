In this photo provided by Auto Imagery, Melanie Troxel of Avon, Indiana and her POW/MIA dragster grabbed the provisional number one qualifying spot in Top Fuel after the first day of qualifying on Friday, July 13, 2007 at the 28th annual Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado with a time of 4.610 seconds at a speed of 322.42 mph. (AP Photo. Auto Imagery, HO)