DENVER — The streak is dead. Long live the streak.
The Colorado Avalanche fell at home for the first time since Nov. 3, bested in a shootout by the worst team in the Western Conference in their last game before the All-Star break.
Alex Galchenyuk scored in regulation Tuesday and was the only one who found the back of the net in the shootout, handing the Arizona Coyotes a 3-2 win.
Colorado was seeking a 19th straight victory at Ball Arena, which would have tied the 1970-71 Boston Bruins for the fourth-longest home winning streak in NHL history.
“Whenever it was going to end, it was going to suck,” Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, who hit the goalpost in the shootout, said. “Losing sucks, no matter who it’s against, or home or away or whatever.
“The streak in itself, I guess that’s something that’s cool once it’s all said and done and you look back at the history books. We just want to keep winning and keep putting ourselves in a good spot down the road here.”
The Avalanche’s point streak hit 17 games — every game of 2022 — setting a new franchise mark. The previous longest point streak fell during the 2000-01 season.
Colorado struck first. Nazem Kadri picked off a Coyotes pass coming off the boards and made a beeline for the crease, skating just along the edge of it and waiting for goaltender Scott Wedgewood (38 saves) to commit. Wedgewood dropped and Kadri sent the puck over him.
After Galchenyuk tied the game at 1, Mikko Rantanen gave the Avalanche the lead back with 43 seconds left in the second period. Andre Burakovsky rushed in with Kadri and Rantanen and sent a cross-ice pass to the Finnish forward, who flicked the puck into the net.
With 38 seconds left in regulation and Wedgewood pulled for the extra attacker, Arizona’s Lawson Crouse scored to force overtime.
“It shouldn’t happen, especially at home the way we’ve been defending leads here,” Rantanen said. “But it is what it is.”
Colorado spent a good portion of overtime killing a tripping penalty to Valeri Nichushkin. Darcy Kuemper made 22 saves.
“It’s a valuable point. We got it, we played hard. You’re not going to win all of them,” coach Jared Bednar said.
For three months, the Avalanche did a convincing impression of it at home.
“I don’t do a lot of drugs, but I can imagine that it’s like a drug. Once you start winning, you want to keep going, you want to keep winning,” Landeskog said. “I think that’s important as a culture that we’ve set here, to keep winning.
“Obviously we’re pissed off. We hate losing. Especially with this run we’ve been on, we wanted to keep it going. But (we’ll) start a new one.”
Note: Avalanche forward Alex Newhook missed the game with what the team called a non-COVID-related illness. Dylan Sikura, who was reassigned to the Colorado Eagles (AHL) after the Avalanche’s last game, was pulled back to start on the second line with Kadri and Burakovsky.