On Thursday, the NHL released decisions made regarding some aspects left up in the air when commissioner Gary Bettman outlined the plan for the 24-team 2020 postseason May 26. The agreement is subject to the NHL and the NHLPA reaching an overall agreement on resuming play, according to a release.
The NHL confirmed the qualifying round would be best-of-five, but all ensuing series would be best-of-seven as usual. The highest remaining seed will play the lowest remaining seed in each round after qualifying.
The best-of-five qualifying rounds will follow the NHL’s best-of-seven format when it comes to “home ice.” Play will likely be contained to a hub city yet to be determined.
Games 1, 2 and 5 will be “home” for the higher seed. It will be business as usual in the best-of-seven series until the Stanley Cup Final, where the team with the higher regular-season points percentage will be the “home” team.
In the Round Robin featuring the two conferences’ top four teams — which includes the Colorado Avalanche in the West — any ties will be broken by regular-season points percentage. The seeds they fight for will stick with them throughout the postseason.