NHL finalizes playoff format as Pens reveal positive test

FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins, in Boston. The NHL nailed down the final details of a playoff format if the season can resume on the same day word came out that another player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

 Charles Krupa

On Thursday, the NHL released decisions made regarding some aspects left up in the air when commissioner Gary Bettman outlined the plan for the 24-team 2020 postseason May 26. The agreement is subject to the NHL and the NHLPA reaching an overall agreement on resuming play, according to a release.

The NHL confirmed the qualifying round would be best-of-five, but all ensuing series would be best-of-seven as usual. The highest remaining seed will play the lowest remaining seed in each round after qualifying.

The best-of-five qualifying rounds will follow the NHL’s best-of-seven format when it comes to “home ice.” Play will likely be contained to a hub city yet to be determined.

Games 1, 2 and 5 will be “home” for the higher seed. It will be business as usual in the best-of-seven series until the Stanley Cup Final, where the team with the higher regular-season points percentage will be the “home” team.

In the Round Robin featuring the two conferences’ top four teams — which includes the Colorado Avalanche in the West — any ties will be broken by regular-season points percentage. The seeds they fight for will stick with them throughout the postseason.

