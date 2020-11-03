When it comes to sports betting, getting the best prices on your bets is just as important as the pick itself. The best way to do this is to take advantage of early lines and try to find an edge, which makes an early look just as important as Sunday morning wagers. With 11 of 14 NFL games being one-score spreads in Week 9, this will be a fun week for NFL betting.
Here is a look ahead at three games worth keeping an eye on in Week 9 of the NFL.
Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills (+2.5)
The Bills are underdogs at home and are 3-5 against the spread in 2020. With Seattle being favored by just a field goal, their 5-2 ATS record is attractive in this spot. The Bills have one of the top records in the AFC, but after losses to Tennessee and Kansas City and two close wins against the Jets and Patriots, are the Bills worse than their record? Seattle -2.5 will likely be a popular bet this week, so expect to see line movement there.
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5)
Is this a preview of the NFC Championship Game? The battle for the NFC South continues with Tom Brady and Drew Brees matched up for the second time in 2020. In Week 1, the Saints cruised to an 11-point victory, but these are two different teams in Week 9, with the Bucs favored by 5.5 points at home. The Saints have won each of their last three games by a field goal over lesser teams, but they might get receiver Michael Thomas back. Taking the Saints with the points is likely a popular bet, and if Thomas returns that line will decrease.
Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons (-4)
The attractive number in this game is the total, which can be had at 49.5 as of Tuesday afternoon. Points have not been a problem in Denver’s matchups the last two weeks, as there have been 59 and 61 points scored in each affair. In Atlanta home games this season, the points have totaled 63, 56, 39 and 45. In the two games with a lower total, both teams combined to attempt 10 field goals, leaving room for improvement. Betting over 49.5 is a value that likely will not be available later in the week, as it could close closer to 51 or higher.