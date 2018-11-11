To prepare for their highly anticipated matchup in Mexico City next week, the Los Angeles Rams will be practicing at the Air Force Academy this week.
Longtime NFL columnist Adam Schefter announced the arrangement on Twitter. Evidently both the Rams and the Chiefs requested to play in Denver the week before having to play at altitude in Mexico City and the NFL rejected both teams.
The Rams and Chiefs have each played games in Denver this year, with the visiting teams winning close games. The Chiefs beat the Broncos 27-23 and Denver lost to the Rams by a score of 23-20. Kansas City and Los Angeles face-off on Monday Nov. 19.
This isn't the first time an NFL team has used the facilities at the Air Force Academy to prepare for a game. Most recently, the New England Patriots were in Colorado Springs last November to get ready for a Mexico City matchup against the Oakland Raiders. New England defeated Oakland 33-8.
