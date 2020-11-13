If you haven’t heard, this is a big weekend in sports. The Masters? Nah, never heard of it. Six afternoon games in the NFL? Now that’s more like it. In all seriousness, we’re graced with a near-perfect NFL schedule Sunday, which has caused a bit of delay in the posting of player props. With that said, there is some incredible value in games already posted. Without further ado, let’s dive in once again to the top three prop bets of the week with some analytical help from the tools over at FTN Bets.
All betting odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Leonard Fournette OVER 8.5 rushing attempts (-120)
Forget about last week’s lack of involvement, no running back is going to get touches when their team is down 30 and their entire offense forgets how to move the chains. A week against the Carolina Panthers is a bounce-back waiting to happen, as they rank 24th in rush DVOA, are allowing the sixth-highest yards-per-carry rate (4.6) and the second-most rushing scores (12). If there’s a way to attack Carolina, it’s on the ground. Prior to last week’s forgettable game, Fournette had topped 10 carries in consecutive games, making this an easy prop to target.
Miles Sanders OVER 17.5 receiving yards (-112)
While his production in the passing game had been rather big-play dependent prior to his injury, Sanders steps into a golden opportunity against the Giants, as they rank bottom-five in the NFL in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns allowed to opposing running backs. Not only has the Giants defense been exploited, but the Eagles offensive scheme has seen Sanders running a route on 72% of quarterback dropbacks while seeing a snap rate over 75%. While there is a chance Boston Scott sees an increased role, this prop is simply too low for Sanders.
Keenan Allen OVER 6.5 receptions (-107)
What more does Allen have to do to get the respect of sportsbooks around the country? He’s logged at least nine catches in three consecutive games and only fallen below seven catches in two games this season, yet his prop sits at 6.5 with favorable -107 odds.
The matchup is ripe for the picking for Allen, as he squares off against slot corner Nik Needham, who’s been targeted on 17% of pass plays and allowed a 69% catch rate. The Chargers offense has attempted at least 40 pass plays in three consecutive games, which have all resulted in massive stat lines for Allen. Given the game environment, recent form and matchup, this is one of the best values of the weekend and something to consider bumping up to a two-unit play.