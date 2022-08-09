BLOOMINGTON, Minn. • The Broncos have new ownership in the Walton-Penner group.
The group was unanimously approved by the league's 31 other members on Tuesday and several of those owners shared their thoughts on the new owners, along with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Here's what Goodell and owners had to say about the Walton-Penner group:
Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner
Goodell was brief in talking about the Walton-Penner group, as he mostly received questions about other league topics. But the league commissioner was complimentary of the group, saying he believes they will fill Pat Bowlen's void well.
"I think they reinforced the importance of the Denver Broncos to that community, the importance to the NFL and the fact they are enthusiastic about joining this group as well as owning the Broncos and being a part of the Denver community," Goodell said. "I think they’re going to be extraordinary owners and ownership that I think Pat Bowlen would be proud of."
Stan Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams
Kroenke has a closer relationship with the Walton family than anyone, as he is a cousin by marriage of Rob Walton. Kroenke's wife, Ann, is Walton's cousin.
"You want great partners in these leagues and, as I said earlier, I've known Rob and Carrie for over five decades. I'm not exactly sure how long I've known Greg, but it's been between three and four decades for sure," Kroenke said. "They'll do a wonderful job and having people you know you can count on, that are forward-looking, that are progressive and want to invest in the facilities and communities they're in, that's a big deal."
Kroenke, who also owns the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets, was a close friend of Bowlen's, as the two led the biggest professional sports franchises in Colorado for decades. Kroenke said he hopes to work with the Walton-Penner group like he did with Bowlen.
"Pat and I built up a really fine relationship over the years and he was always supportive and I think we were to them," Kroenke said. "I don't think that changes. We're all about wanting to do a great effort for the community and the city. I think it's great and it will continue sort of as a relationship we've had for many years."
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Maybe the biggest personality of the NFL owners, Jones was quick to compliment the Walton-Penner group, having known the family for a long time.
"Outstanding," Jones said. "I’ve had the privilege of knowing their dad. I look at what at least one example of getting a little strain of it in Stan Kroenke in the room with us does. That’s done nothing but lift the NFL. Just by their presence, they’ll be a great addition. They’ll do well. They know how to operate."
Jones, like Kroenke, was also close with Bowlen, which made Tuesday bittersweet as the torch was passed.
"I thought that the memories of him and it was articulated, his contributions to the league, which were substantive," Jones said. "I know that I personally enjoyed all those years working with him. I’ll never forget when Mr. Murdoch told us how much Fox was going to commit to the future of the NFL. Pat and I were sitting beside each other ... but we were kicking the hell out of each other under the table. We knew it was a big day."
Jim Irsay, Indianapolis Colts
Irsay has been one of the more vocal owners in recent years, and was pleased to welcome the Walton-Penner group, believing they will only help elevate the league.
"It’s emotional because Pat Bowlen was such a good friend and meant so much to the league — has done so much," Irsay said. "I know he’d be pleased and relieved that we have a great family taking over the team. It’s a great day for the league. … It’s a day that you landmark. Just to think the Carolina Panthers were $2.2 billion just five years ago and now we’re getting up there around $5 billion. But I told Rob as I’ve told every owner over the last 50 years, ‘You’re getting a great deal. You’ll never regret it.’ That’s really been the case, which is remarkable."