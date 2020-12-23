Every week, I will attempt, using tools and stats from FTNBets.com, to slay the sportsbooks, scribbling my favorite side, total or prop picks for the week’s upcoming NFL slate. Some will win. Many will lose. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you. With a holiday treat between the Vikings/Saints on tap Christmas Day, here are three picks to stuff your stocking:
Player Prop 1: Adam Thielen UNDER 60.5 receiving yards (William Hill, -115) — Unbeknownst to most, New Orleans has applied a stranglehold on passing offenses over the past several weeks. Marshon Lattimore (89.3 passer rating allowed) and Janoris Jenkins (59.1) are quite the one-two coverage punch. As a collective, the Saints have given up just 6.7 pass yards per attempt. Yes, 15 wideouts have crossed the proposed threshold against the Bayou representatives this season, but Thielen likely won’t tack on. He’s become one of the pro game’s preeminent red-zone threats, but he’s tucked under 60 yards in six of his last eight games. If you’re itching to lay down a few candy canes on the pride of Minnesota State, fire off on an anytime TD prop (+125) instead.
Player Prop 2: Alvin Kamara OVER 5.5 receptions (DraftKings, -124) — A five-gallon keg of juice is attached, but paying up is worth it. In 10 contests with Drew Brees under center Kamara has hauled in six receptions or more six times. Brees, clearly rusty after breaking 11 ribs and suffering a partially collapsed lung merely weeks before, struggled mightily early on against a rather stringent KC defense. Minnesota, however, will prove far less resistant. This season, the Vikings have surrendered 4.41 yards per carry, 135.6 total yards per game and 4.9 receptions per contest. Only three RBs have reached six catches in a game against them, but Kamara, who runs 22.5 routes per game and averages a position-high 9.2 yards per catch, lives in the Matrix. When the snow settles, he should finish with 7-9 receptions.
Player Prop 3: Dalvin Cook OVER 80.5 rush yards (William Hill, -115) — The Wolfgang Puck of running backs is going to carve up the Saints as though he were the grinch and they were the roast beast. One of the most violent downhill runners in the league, Cook packs serious wallop on every carry. He ranks RB8 in yards after contact per attempt (3.35) and inside the top-20 in missed tackle rate, forcing a defender whiff on 21.5% of his touches. Averaging 114.2 rush yards per game, he’s cruised past the above total nine times, including a 102-yard thrashing of an equally formidable Tampa rush D. Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery and Miles Sanders are the only rushers to eclipse the 80-yard mark against the Saints this year. Cook, however, is a strong candidate to add his name to the list. Take the over and cups of cheer will likely follow.