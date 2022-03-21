DENVER — The Broncos will be Josh Johnson's 15th NFL team.
Johnson, 35, has spent time with the Ravens, Jets, 49ers, Lions, Commanders, Raiders, Texans, Jaguars, Giants, Bills, Colts, Bengals, Browns and Buccaneers. For some of those teams, Johnson was cut within weeks.
“I have a lot of jerseys and helmets," Johnson said Monday. "I actually don’t count the teams ironically. For me, I’m so in the moment right now of just chasing my passion."
Johnson is the definition of an NFL journeyman, spending the majority of his career as a backup. And that will again be his role in Denver, sitting behind Russell Wilson.
"I think it’s a great fit for me," Johnson said. "I’m excited for this point in my career. I still have a lot of football left in me. I’m excited to be here and help this team get to where it’s trying to get to."
It hasn't been easy for Johnson, being in and out of the league and living in nearly 20 different cities since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He even spent several years playing in other professional football leagues, most notably the XFL in 2020, which he said helped resurge his career.
“I’ve reached those moments plenty of times. I’m human," Johnson said. "Sometimes it would be in another league, and sometimes it’s maybe getting a workout. All of that was telling me that I’m still in the mix of relevancy and that another opportunity is there. I just wanted to present myself with all those opportunities, whether it was the UFL, the AAF and then the XFL. All those things were opportunities for me to re-establish myself as a quarterback in this country.
"They helped me save my career, and they helped me develop when I wasn’t getting a lot of reps."
Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Broncos, hoping to become a mainstay in Denver behind the 33-year-old Wilson. And Johnson has proven to be a reliable backup in the past, most recently serving as Baltimore's emergency backup last season in Week 16.
He signed with the Ravens Dec. 16 and started for them 10 days later against the Bengals, throwing for 304 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 41-21 loss. That's been the majority of Johnson's career, waiting for a call from a quarterback-desperate team.
Now, in Denver where he's familiar with head coach Nathaniel Hackett's offense, he hopes to be the long-term solution at backup quarterback — a role he understands well.
"Supporting the starter, to me it comes natural," Johnson said. "When your teammates do well and the team wins, we all win. That’s what we’re in this building for. That’s the common goal."