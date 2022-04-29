ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos got exactly who they wanted Friday night.
Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto was selected by the Broncos with the 64th pick in the second round, making him Denver's first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Broncos needed an elite EDGE rusher entering the draft and got one of the top prospects, despite not having a first round pick.
"We thought Nik was one of the better pass rushers coming out," Broncos GM George Paton said. "Just the bend, the speed, the burst, very natural. At Oklahoma, he had a lot of production. He needs to get a little stronger, but we didn't anticipate him being there (at 64)."
And Bonitto had a feeling it was coming.
"They were one of my last Top 30 visits," Bonitto said. "Just getting a vibe from the staff and all the guys that are up there. They really made me a priority. They really made me feel like they wanted me. I just had a feeling that if I made it to them, that I would be blessed enough to get picked there and that’s what happened."
Bonitto was one of the top pass rushers in the country the last two years, totaling 33 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in 21 games. According to Pro Football Focus, he had a 93.6 pass-rushing grade in 2020 and a 92.5 pass-rushing grade in 2021, which were the two highest marks in college football the past two seasons. At 6-foot-3, 248 pounds, Bonitto is quick around the edge, which he believes is his best asset.
"My speed rush I feel like is one of a kind," Bonitto said. "I feel like it can definitely add to and complement different guys in the room. Just being able to fit in where I can when it comes to rushing. That’s the goal out there."
Bonitto is expected to play behind Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory next season, but will see plenty of time on the field on both defense and special teams. And with Chubb and Gregory's injury history, he could turn into a starter sooner rather than later. Chubb is also entering the final year of his contract, meaning Bonitto could be the future at that position.
As for next season, the addition of Bonitto could improve the Broncos' pass rush immediately, which ranked last in the league in win rate last season at 31%.
"It’s going to be great man," Bonitto said. "Those are two guys who have had a lot of success in the league. Learning from a guy like Randy who had a great year last year. A guy like Chubb, very highly picked — talented guy. He’s been in this league for a while too. Just getting to learn from those guys is going to be great for me."
But before he was a Bronco, Bonitto also studied a couple former Broncos in Von Miller and Shaq Barrett, hoping to follow in their footsteps in the NFL.
"One of the great ones who walked through there — Von [Miller]," Bonitto said. "Shaq Barrett, Brian Burns, TJ Watt, Clay Matthews. A lot of those guys."
For the Broncos sake, they hope Bonitto can become one of those top-end rushers.
"He's very intelligent. All about ball," Paton said. "I knew some people that coached him — (former NFL defensive end) Jason Taylor coached him in high school. We talked to all the coaches at Oklahoma and then Jason, and everyone spoke very highly of him. And here, he impressed us all. We enjoyed him and he's going to fit in with our culture and our team."