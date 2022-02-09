DENVER — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the sale of the Broncos Wednesday at his annual Super Bowl press conference, where he stated he hopes the next owner of the team is diverse.

Goodell, who will eventually have to approve the franchise's next owner, was asked directly about potential bidders and when he expects the team to officially be sold. Goodell said there is "no timetable" but fully expects the team to have a new owner by the beginning of the 2022 season. He also added he would like to see diverse candidates, as there are currently no black owners and only one diverse majority owner — Shahid Khan, of the Jaguars — in the league.

"We would love to see a diverse owner of the team, whether that’s a person of color, a female, or a Black man," Goodell said. "We think that would be a really positive step for us and something we’ve encouraged and one of the reasons why we’ve reached out to find candidates. We’ll be very clear and we have been already with the Broncos that (diversity) is something we certainly seek to have in the ownership group and we’ll certainly try to encourage that as the process goes along."

One name that has emerged is Byron Allen, who is a black businessman and the head of the U.S. entertainment company Entertainment Studios. Allen told Bloomberg he will be bidding on the Broncos after speaking with Goodell and other league owners. He would likely team up with other ownership groups to put together a substantial bid for the team, which is expected to sell for over $3 billion.

Allen, 60, is worth over $450 million and would be the first black owner in NFL history.

"He is not the only individual that is interested in buying an NFL team that is Black,” Goodell said. “We’ve worked hard to make sure we have as many candidates possible, to put them in a position to succeed, explaining our policies, our ownership rules, what we can do to make sure they are best-prepared to enter into the process of acquiring a franchise and have a full understanding of what it will take to do that, both financially and from a policy standpoint."

Allen won't be the only bidder on the Broncos when the auction eventually takes place, which is expected to happen this spring. Former quarterbacks Peyton Manning and John Elway have also been speculated to have interest in buying the team.

But as of right now, Allen has been the only bidder to publicly put his name in the hat, and it appears he has the full support of the commissioner.