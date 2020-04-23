DENVER — Off the clock and now armed with the best wide receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft, John Elway leaned back in his Cherry Hills home and let loose a toothy grin.

No. 7 is driving the Broncos toward another comeback.

After the Broncos stole Alabama star Jerry Jeudy with the No. 15 pick Thursday night, is Elway the happiest man in Colorado? Or is that young quarterback Drew Lock, who has a fun new target? Maybe Pat Shurmur, the man charged with coordinating a stagnant Denver 'O'?

All good guesses. But the correct answer: you. Having endured way too much bad offense advertised as “defensive battles,” Broncos fans can feel free to dream about scoring points again. This Broncos offense? Suddenly dangerous — on paper.

Cheap, too. Quarterback Drew Lock (age: 23) can pick his poison between Jeudy (21); Courtland Sutton (24); Noah Fant (22) and Phillip Lindsay (25). And they all will enter the 2020 season on rookie contracts, a handy touch. Even the other new guy in town, running back Melvin Gordon, is only 27 years old with fresh legs after playing in just 12 games each of the past two seasons.

“I don’t really know too much about the Broncos,” Jeudy said late Thursday.

OK, let’s fill him in: defense still pretty good, offense not so much. But after incredible fortune smiled on the Broncos on Day 1 of the draft, that narrative is about to change in a hurry.

You’re going to fall in love with Jeudy’s dipsy-do, see-ya-later footwork on the field. He’s not only the first Alabama player drafted by Elway, a crazy stat to begin with. “It’s just fallen that way,” Elway said. Jeudy’s also only the second Bama wide receiver to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. And it was an unlikely pal that allowed the Broncos to sit back and watch Jeudy fall into their lap: the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I expected to be (drafted) a little higher,” Jeudy said.

They have a new zip code. But they’re still the Raiders. The first wide receiver off the board was the speedy Henry Ruggs III, who went to Las Vegas. Shoot, Elway could have placed his quarantine settings on “autodraft” and he still would have ended up with Jeudy, who has been linked to the Broncos since season’s end.

“He was our guy,” said Elway, who said that less than 50 percent of their mock drafts included Jeudy falling to the Broncos at 15.

Denver’s offense reminds me of another group that looked awfully good on paper back in the day. Ever wonder what Jay Cutler, Brandon Marshall and Eddie Royal could have accomplished in 2009 and beyond if Josh McDaniels’ ego didn’t get in the way? Here’s hoping this version sticks around for a while and returns the elusive piece that’s been missing here since Peyton Manning retired: points.

I’m no draft expert. The college football program I enjoy the most is Air Force, which doesn’t jog on the same bike paths as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. But it doesn’t take an All-22 subscription to know when a guy is just better than the other guys. That’s Jeudy, who had 24 touchdowns the past two years at Bama.

“He’s just very crisp and sharp at the breaking points,” coach Vic Fangio said. “It’s hard to cover when a receiver has the ability to do that.”

Oh, there’s still draft work to do for the Broncos. Namely, work on the offensive line. So here’s the plan for Day 2 on Friday: score an offensive lineman in Round 2, then make a run at Jeremy Chinn, a safety from Southern Illinois and the nephew of Steve Atwater.

The first virtual draft — with NFL personnel isolated to their homes due to the ongoing pandemic — began with a glitch for the Broncos. Just 5 minutes before the draft kicked off, Fangio lost the internet connection. His TV went dark. Uh-oh. Broncos IT director Russ Trainor and a Comcast crew saved the day.

“Everything froze up,” Fangio said.

By night's end, the latest Elway comeback was on. Can't you almost hear Mile High when this thing's over and it's finally cool to hang out in crowded spaces again? Jeu-dy! Jeu-dy! Jeu-dy!