FILE - Silver medal winner Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, poses during the flower ceremony for the women's combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. Winter Olympians in outdoor sports such as Alpine skiing or snowboarding say the weather can be a key factor in success or failure. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the women's combined slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea. Turns out, even two-time World Cup overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin gets nervous in the start gate. It first struck her two years ago and hit her again before the Olympic slalom race last winter when she finished fourth. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati, File)
Women's slalom gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States celebrates during the medals ceremony at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Mikaela Shiffrin, one of the most decorated alpine skiers in history, has already made her mark on the sport. Now, she's chasing history at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
Shiffrin is aiming to compete in all five disciplines — Downhill, Super G, Giant Slalom, Slalom and Combined. Her first event is Feb. 7. If she medals in all five, she'll take home the largest haul by an alpine skier in Olympic history. Janica Kostelic from Croatia currently holds the record after winning four medals at the 2002 Olympics.
Shiffrin's journey started on the mountains of Vail and have taken her all over the world. From her first win to her most prolific, here's a timeline of her career and more on the history she's chasing in Beijing.
March 11, 2011: World Cup Debut
On March 11, 2011, finally age-eligible, she made her World Cup debut in the Czech Republic. A few weeks later, at the age of 15, she won the U.S. National Championships, the youngest alpine skier to do so.
Dec. 20, 2013: First World Cup win
At just 17 years old, Shiffrin took home her first World Cup win in a night race in Sweden.
“I was just trying to fly,” Shiffrin said to skiracing.com after the win. “I’m going to probably hug my mom a lot."
It was just the start for Shiffrin, who won her second and third world cups races just two weeks alter.
2014: Olympic and World Cup Champion
Shiffrin, only 18, took the title at the 2014 Olympics, becoming the youngest Olympic slalom champion.
2016-2017: Overall Crystal Globe
After starting out as a slalom specialist, Shiffrin began expanding her repertoire after the 2014 Olympics, adding giant slalom and speed disciplines. She clinched her first overall crystal globe in 2017 and won her first downhill race a year later.
2018: Sochi Olympics
Shiffrin added to her haul at the 2018 Olympics, taking home gold in giant slalom and silver in super combined. She had planned to also race in the super-G and downhill, but weather delays condensed the schedule so she decided to focus on just the giant slalom and super combined.
She secured another World Cup overall title a few weeks after the Olympics after winning her 12th race of the season, tied for second-most in a single season. It was her seventh World Cup title and second overall.
Shiffrin ended the year at Lake Louise, where she won the Super-G, becoming the only alpine skier to win all the disciplines.
2019-2021: More wins
Shiffrin added three more World Championship titles, plus two silvers and two bronzes.
2022 Olympics
Shiffrin's ability to compete in all five events will hinge deeply on the weather — at the 2018 Olympics, she had to pull out of events after the schedule was rearranged. If things go as scheduled, she'll begin her Olympic program on Feb. 7 with the Giant Slalom, followed by the Slalom on Feb. 7.
The Super-G is on Feb. 11, the Downhill is on Feb. 15 and the Combined is Feb. 17. She's the favorite in all events.