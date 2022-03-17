Sophomore guard Joseph Octave has entered the transfer portal.
Octave, who appeared in 25 games this past season (with 24 starts), ranked fourth for Air Force (11-18) in scoring at 8.3 points per game. His 45.8 field goal percentage ranked second on the team among players with at least 50 attempts, and his 37% clip from 3-point range was also second.
Octave scored a career-high 21 points in a 83-56 season-ending loss to Utah State at the Mountain West Tournament, also grabbing 10 rebounds for his first-career double-double.
It was largely an up-and-down season for the Gardena, Calif., native. He reached double figures in scoring six times since Nov. 21, averaging 15.3 points in those games. In the games that followed he failed to reach double figures each time and averaged 5.6 points.
As a freshman, Octave played sparingly before breaking out with 18 points in a victory over New Mexico in late February.
Octave’s Twitter profile refers to him as an “Air Force Transfer” and notes that he has three years of eligibility remaining. With the Falcons he would have only had two more years to play before graduating.
By entering the portal he does not necessarily have to depart, as was the case with guard A.J. Walker two years ago as he tested the portal before returning to the team.