Expect the advantages of Air Force’s newfound depth to show up immediately Thursday.
The Falcons recently added junior forward Abe Kinrade (back from a knee injury) and sophomores Carter Murphy, a guard, and Camden Vander Zwaag, a junior (back from a period of ineligibility as cadets not in good standing) to the bench.
As Fresno State (7-7, 5-7 Mountain West) comes to town, led by leading scorer and rebounder 7-footer Orlando Robinson, the Falcons suddenly have new bodies to swarm around him. And if they need to foul Robinson, a 65 percent free-throw shooter, they can do that, too.
“I just think it gives us more options,” said coach Joe Scott, who at times this year has faced Mountain West big men with little to no depth on the interior and had to hope sophomore Nikc Jackson could avoid foul trouble — which he rarely did.
The additions give the Falcons (4-14, 2-12) more options on the floor and have upped the competition in practice, with players aware that game minutes are on the line in a way they weren’t for several weeks where the team was essentially playing just six guys.
In the one game they’ve played with everybody available — a 69-64 loss at UNLV on Monday — the Falcons gave eight players 11 or more minutes. Murphy, making his season debut, played just seven minutes, but he was on the floor over the final two minutes in a close game.
This infusion of new bodies has added to the morale for a team that has won just once since late December.
“It’s awesome,” said guard A.J. Walker, who has played the full 40 minutes in three consecutive games. “I missed those guys. They always bring good energy. It’s always fun playing with them and also playing against them in practice.”
Scott has already shown he’ll tinker with lineup combinations with the full group, but he said the ideal scenario would be Jackson and Kinrade combining for 40 minutes at one forward spot, Ameka Akaya and Vander Zwaag at another and Walker handling the point guard spot. In that, he sees three of the five spots on the floor operating at an ideal level.
Then he can mix and match Chris Joyce, Glen McClintock, Keaton Van Soelen, Murphy and perhaps Joe Octave and Mason Taylor at the other two positions, giving the flexibility to go big or small or adjust if someone’s in foul trouble or having an off night.
Ideally, he would have had those ingredients available all along. But as he sees it, better late than never.
“I think I sort of have a good feel and sense of the recipe going forward for the rest of February and into March,” Scott said.