There were new numbers all over the ice for Colorado College on Tuesday in its season debut.
Seven freshmen played their first collegiate game and two transfers made their debut with the Tigers, making up nearly half the lineup.
Hunter McKown, the youngest player on the roster at 18, scored in regulation and in the shootout of a 3-3 tie with Western Michigan. His shootout goal stood up as the winner and helped secure CC an extra point in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings.
Jackson Jutting, Jordan Biro and Hugo Blixt got their first CC points with assists. Biro got the call in the shootout but his attempt was saved.
“Once they saw the pace of the game, I think they adjusted and started to make their plays and be a little more poised with the puck,” sophomore Josiah Slavin said of the newcomers.
Coach Mike Haviland said freshman defensemen Jack Millar and Nicklas Andrews were “really good.” Chase Foley was supposed to join them, but was scratched from the original line chart 45 minutes later. Haviland would only say Foley was “just unavailable.”
Jutting took 27 faceoffs, most on the team, and won 44.4% of them. He also had several good scoring chances on a line with Grant Cruikshank and Ben Copeland, who both found the net.
“For their first college hockey game and having all that time off, they did a nice job today,” Haviland said. “They didn’t really panic at times and that’s good to see too.”