Another 24 hours with the UCCS women’s soccer team would have helped J.B. Belzer.
The Mountain Lions’ new coach, who left Regis to replace Sian Hudson after she took the job at LSU, said the team was a day away from playing its first spring exhibition. UCCS welcomed Belzer to campus in a release announcing his hiring in late February, and he got in a few weeks of training before moving preparations online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It would’ve been fantastic to get two or three, or five, spring matches in before everything, but it didn’t happen,” Belzer said. “I wouldn’t say that we have our system implemented, but we started that process.”
Belzer, while appreciating what the Mountain Lions and their unrelenting attack accomplished over the past few seasons, hoped his UCCS teams would find more balance. He said he’s always had “a very attacking minded interpretation of the game,” but associate head coach Alex Schultz, a Colorado Springs native, helped him appreciate the importance of defending in critical moments during their time in Denver.
“I think that’s what we’re trying to bring for the squad this fall at UCCS,” Belzer said. “We know we can attack. We know we’re going to go score goals. But can we defend in the right moments collectively and can we have the presence to be a lock-down defending unit when crunch time hits?”
While some top players from the 2019 team that earned the No. 1 ranking in Division II behind a 19-0 start have moved on, the expectations remain lofty. All-American Aleesa Muir exhausted her eligibility in the fall, while Shanade Hopcroft, last year’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year, transferred to Colorado. Goalkeeper Mollee Swift, a second-team All-RMAC selection, followed Hudson to Louisiana after a strong season as a freshman. Still, Belzer expects to compete for league championships from the start.
“I think there’s wonderful talent in the program that remains,” he said. “There’s certainly the key positions on the field that you always think about that are necessary for championship-level play, they do remain.”
Some of those players will take on expanded roles, while others will be returning after a season sidelined. Neither Tarah Patterson, a Sand Creek graduate who started her college career at Washington State, nor Tori Maydew, who scored 10 goals and started 17 of 21 matches in 2018, played more than a few games last season and retained a year of eligibility.
“These are quality, high-level players that are all-conference, all-region, All-American caliber types of players that didn’t play last year,” Belzer said.
To make up for the missed scrimmages this spring, Belzer said he will have to prioritize getting his team accustomed to how he manages matches whenever they’re allowed to get back on the field. He added that he was attracted to UCCS in part because of the added resources and “dynamic leadership” of athletic director Nathan Gibson, who tabbed Belzer for the job after eight RMAC championships and five RMAC Coach of the Year awards in 24 seasons with the Rangers.
"As we progressed through an incredibly deep and competitive search process, coach Belzer stood out as the candidate to lead UCCS women's soccer moving forward," Gibson said in the athletic department’s release. "His vision, values, experience, accomplishments and championship standards for excellence make him an outstanding fit for UCCS and a wonderful addition to our coaching staff. I am beyond excited for the future of this program and how it will continue to grow to new heights under Coach Belzer's leadership!"