The United Soccer League seems to have outpaced the growth of Colorado Springs Switchbacks in recent seasons, but the club hopes the addition of a new downtown stadium and a strengthened partnership with Weidner Apartment Homes announced Wednesday will put the young club back in step with some of the top teams in the USL.
When the Switchbacks franchise was approved, there were 14 teams getting ready to compete in the league’s 2014 season.
In 2015, there were 24 teams with five more joining the next year. The Switchbacks finished third in the league table and qualified for the postseason in each of their first two seasons.
The era of the rare Colorado College ticket is just around the bend. The Tigers are moving from spacious Broadmoor World Arena, capacity 7,750, to Robson Arena, capacity 3,000.
The 2017 season, the first time the club failed to make the playoffs, saw 30 teams compete. There are 33 franchises competing in 2018 with a total of 38 expected for 2019 — the club’s anticipated final season at Weidner Field.
The league is adding a third-division league in 2019, and had the club not come up with plans for a bigger stadium, their second-division status was not guaranteed.
“We would’ve had to ask for an exception, which maybe you maybe get an exception for a short time,” said club president Nick Ragain while standing in the vacant lot southeast of the intersection of Sierra Madre and Cimarron. “The bottom line is we would’ve never invested in building another 5,000 seats where we are (now) because it just doesn’t make sense from a model standpoint. That’s what we were looking at. If we want to be in Colorado Springs as a Tier II franchise, we have to do something big.”
Accomplishing that something big required a lot of help from the Washington-based real estate company, which became a minority owner in the club during the process.
Not only will the maximum occupancy double, but the stadium will be accompanied by an entertainment district featuring apartments, restaurants and bars, something Josh Keller, USL vice president of business development, sees as an obvious bonus.
“You can’t have (a downtown stadium) everywhere,” Keller said. “It’s rare to find a lot of land like this that’s available to actually build a stadium that’s close to downtown, but if you can get it, the vision of having bars, restaurants, housing, all right around the stadium where it’s walkable, millenials living nearby, you’ve got a place to go before the game, a place to go after the game. … We just think that’s a recipe for success for our teams.”
Toby Uzo saw the stadium rendering with the seven-floor accompanying building complete with hundreds of apartments, some of which will be available to Switchbacks players. The striker liked the possibility of training, playing and living within walking distance from the offerings of downtown.
“Being a stone’s throw away makes everything more suitable because most of the things we do here, to be frank, is downtown,” Uzo said. “That will be nice.”
What happens to Weidner Field?
The Switchbacks will finish the 2018 season and play next season at their current home on the eastern side of the city, but the club’s lease with the city-owned field runs for another six years, according to president Nick Ragain.
The club could rent the facility for outside competitions like youth tournaments or high school events, and the Pride Switchbacks Premier Development League team, which just wrapped up its first season, plans to occupy the space as well.
“They will be playing out there for sure, but then also, that’s another sporting venue we’ve been a part of improving,” Nick Ragain said.
The new stadium will have an artificial surface to accompany the variety of events planned.
“We’re going to be beating up grass because of the nature of all the other events,” Ed Ragain said. “We’re going to have a lot of concerts. We want to have a lot of Olympic venues here. We’re going to want to play college football here.”
The Switchbacks could use the natural surface at Weidner Field to prepare for matches at stadiums with grass fields.