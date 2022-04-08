DENVER — The biggest cheer on Friday wasn't for someone playing in the game.
It was for Russell Wilson, the new quarterback for the Broncos who technically speaking is a baseball player — he was, after all, drafted by the Rockies. Even their new $182-million man Kris Bryant, who caught the first pitch from Wilson, didn't get as big of an ovation as Wilson.
But Bryant, and their other new additions José Iglesias and Randal Grichuk, did at least get in the box score on Friday. It still wasn't enough to beat the Dodgers, who also revamped their roster in the offseason. They beat the Rockies 5-3 on Opening Day.
Denver native Kyle Freeland got the ball, his second opening day start and first in Denver. Freeland's intensity is built for big situations, and manager Bud Black loves handing the ball to the hometown kid who grew up just a few miles away. Freeland delivered for the first three innings, only allowing one hit. In the fourth things started to go astray, with Freeland giving up four hits. He was taken out, but the damage was already done. Freeland was credited for all five earned runs.
The same old problems persisted for the Rockies offense though. They couldn't muster enough offense when it mattered.
The Rockies got off to a good start, scoring two of their runs in the second. Ryan McMahon, who celebrated his recent six-year extension by buying a pack of Coors, torched a double for the first hit of the season. Connor Joe sent him to third, and Grichuk batted him home. Iglesias then notched a RBI single as Joe scored.
Then they hit a wall.
For the next six innings they only had two hits — a double from Bryant and a single from C.J. Cron. They found some refuge in the bottom of the ninth, when Elias Díaz hit a double and advanced to third via defensive indifference. Charlie Blackmon sent him home with a RBI double, but Bryant struck out to end the game. They struck out 12 total times on Friday.