Perhaps the most impressive number to come out of Donald Hammond III’s first start at quarterback for Air Force was the distribution of carries in the running game.
With the sophomore on the field against Navy, Air Force went to the quarterback 19 times, the tailbacks and slot-receivers 16 times and the fullbacks 15 times.
Hammond also threw 10 times.
When crafting a triple-option attack, it is imperative to make sure all areas are threats. That was achieved in the 35-7 victory and could be a key as the Falcons move forward into the bulk of the Mountain West season – beginning Friday night at San Diego State.
“The diversity that we have in a lot of positions – you saw it, we’re moving the ball,” said tailback Kade Remsberg, who was one of seven Falcons to gain between 33 and 72 yards from scrimmage against the Midshipmen. “We’re passing, running, we’ve got different backs in the backfield, which is awesome. How the game went today is how it should be every game.”
The ground-game distribution numbers under Hammond – 38 pct. QB, 32 pct. TB/WR, 30 pct. FB – weren’t entirely unique for Air Force, as a study of the team’s past 25 games revealed.
Isaiah Sanders directed an attack that was split (by QB-TB/WR-FB by pct.) 37-37-26 at Florida Atlantic in Week 2, while Arion Worthman’s most balanced performance came in a signature home victory over Boise State in 2016, when he carried 26 times, gave to the tailbacks and receivers 24 times and the fullbacks 25 times.
Much of it depends on the play call, coach Troy Calhoun said after the Navy victory while defending past quarterbacks against a perception that Hammond brought a new sense of willingness to distribute in the offense.
The numbers over time show balance in the option and reveal that Air Force, as expected, has adjusted to the player at quarterback. When Nate Romine was at quarterback, the team threw more. In Isaiah Sanders’ three starts, the quarterback ran the most each time.
In Worthman starts, which make up the majority of those 25 games, there was a balance. The tailback/slot receivers carried most often seven times, the quarterback six times and the fullbacks twice.
There’s no wrong answer to which position group has led in carries, either.
Fullbacks carried a game-high 35 times at Nevada last year as the Falcons put up 591 yards in a victory. The tailbacks took the bulk of the load putting up 534 yards in a win over Colorado State in 2016. The quarterback position, in Sanders’ first start last year, carried a record 44 times in a thriller over Utah State last year.
Similarly, the Falcons have suffered defeat with each group taking the prominent role.
In Air Force’s past three victories over service academies, each of the three position groups has led the way in attempts.
What looks like it might set the offense apart under Hammond isn’t a product of his generosity, which the numbers show hasn’t been lacking with the other three to start over the past 25 games, but his skill set. In a brief sample, it appears he can be similarly effective as Worthman or Sanders as a runner while showing arm strength and accuracy that compares to Romine.
“All the quarterbacks have something special about them,” receiver Geraud Sanders said. “D.J., he’s got a rocket on him.”
Coach Troy Calhoun said it was Hammond’s ability to be “sudden, decisive” that prompted the staff to choose him as the starter last week. On Monday, Calhoun released a depth chart that showed Hammond as the starter, the first time this season a depth chart didn’t list two quarterbacks as possible starters.
As Hammond sees it, his job is to utilize whatever part of the offense is necessary to move the ball.
“Most teams, the defense plays us like we’re a one-dimensional team, they put eight or nine people in the box,” he said. “So if we start throwing the ball and completing some, that opens everything up.
“It depends on the game-plan week-to-week. If safeties are playing back, we’re going to run the ball until they come up — and then we’re going to throw the ball when they do.”
The ability to execute that versatility, which Hammond has shown so far, might be the key to turning around Air Force’s season.