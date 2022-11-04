After averaging more than 18 points per game for Harrison High School's basketball team from 2011 to 2014, Quincy Harding went on to play at Western Colorado University in Gunnison and CS Municipal Medias in Romania.
He'll return to play hoops in Colorado Springs on Saturday as part of the 15-man roster of the new Colorado Springs Crossovers minor-league, professional men's basketball team.
The Crossovers will host the Knights out of Plainview, Texas on Saturday at Colorado Springs Christian School located on Mallow Road just off Austin Bluffs Parkway. The game begins at 7 p.m. but doors open at 6 p.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
CSCS will serve as the team's arena for their seven home games this season from November to February. There are 14 games total.
A part of the Pro Basketball Association, the Crossovers are a résumé-building team for athletes wanting to take their game to the next level, said team president Skyler Brucher.
Brucher said the team held tryouts in May, June and July at Colorado Springs Christian, whittling 42 players down to the 15 who made the roster. Brucher added that some players were recruited and will play with the team through the winter season after coming off a contract overseas.
The hope is that players will be able to hone their skills with the Crossovers and get that next professional contract.
But's it's not just about providing athletes from around the country and world an opportunity, it's also about uplifting the local community.
Brucher said the games will feature halftime entertainment highlighting local youth athletics and programs, including the Colorado Springs Children's Chorale.
Beyond that, Brucher, a local business owner, wants to feature other local businesses.
"I know that for the community this is going to bring businesses together," he said. "For mom-and-pop stores that help support us with sponsorships, we want to push their products. We want to help local businesses thrive. We want to help people get known."
Early bird tickets are $12 and game day tickets are $15.