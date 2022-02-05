Air Force had plenty of its own issues to overcome without Jaelen House going off in all-time fashion against them.
House scored 42 points — the most the Falcons have given up to an individual since 1995 — and the Air Force fell 91-77 to New Mexico Saturday night at Clune Arena.
The Lobos also had 20 points from Jamal Mashburn Jr.
“It might be the first game this year where the other team’s best players beat us. Like, hands down beat us,” Air Force coach Joe Scott said. “We’ve done a pretty good job of that this year. (House) is the key to their team, when I watch the game. The guy’s hard to guard.”
House, a 6-foot junior point guard transfer from Arizona State and the son of former NBA player Eddie House, hit 15-of-22 shots, including 4-of-7 3s. He also grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals as he played the full 40 minutes. He also hit a shot from half court at the halftime buzzer.
“Obviously he’s a really fast guard and he’s really good at finishing, too,” said Air Force freshman guard Jacob Heidbreder, who scored 20 points with six rebounds and three assists. “If he gets even a slight bit around you it’s hard to get back in front of him. I know we can do a better job. We’ll just have to do a better job the next time we play.”
House’s 42 points were the most points New Mexico has had from an individual since Kendall Williams scored 46 against Colorado State in 2013.
“The basket looked as big as a hula hoop tonight,” House said. “So, I just felt good.”
The last Air Force (10-11, 3-7 Mountain West) opponent to score 42 was Bubba Wells from Austin Peay in 1995.
This came as the Falcons played their first full game without point guard Ethan Taylor, who leads the team in rebounds, assists and steals and is second in scoring. Taylor sprained his left ankle in a loss last week and wasn’t available on Saturday. Scott isn’t sure when he’ll return, though there’s still a chance he’ll play Tuesday at UNLV.
New Mexico (9-14, 2-8) caught Air Force in its adjustment to life without Taylor, jumping to a 19-2 lead in the opening minutes.
The Falcons eventually clawed back into the game, cutting the deficit to 51-48 with 13:26 remaining. However, New Mexico scored out of a timeout and exploded on a 20-5 run.
“We just knew we had to come out and keep punching and try to get the lead, but they came out and punched us in the mouth,” Heidbreder said. “We had to try to limit that, and we didn’t.”
A.J. Walker scored 18 points for Air Force and Joseph Octave and Camden Vander Zwaag each added 14. Nikc Jackson quietly made a run at a triple-double off the bench, finishing with nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists despite making just 1-of-10 shots.
The Falcons shot 45.6% vs. New Mexico’s 58.9%.
Cheyenne Mountain graduate Javonte Johnson scored six points with three rebounds in 31 minutes for the Lobos.
The Falcons have dropped four of five since starting conference play 2-2.
“This is college basketball, and it’s college basketball in the Mountain West. It’s a hell of a league,” Scott said. “There’s no better teaching method and no better learning experience than what we’re going through right now. They’ve really got to lock into that and not have things effect them and bother them.”