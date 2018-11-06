New Mexico morphed its triple-option offense into a spread attack. Against everyone else, at least.
The Lobos, two years removed from featuring the nation’s top rushing attack, are now gaining more yards through the air than on the ground.
But none of that might matter on Saturday when New Mexico visits Air Force.
“Against Air Force, we’re not going to change anything,” Lobos coach Bob Davie told The Gazette in July. “Until we see what happens.
If your only window into New Mexico football has come from games against Air Force, any tinkering would seem ill-advised. The Lobos have won three straight in the series while averaging 49.3 points and 488 total yards (an average of 371 coming on the ground).
The Falcons (3-6, 1-4 Mountain West) see two service academy triple-option attacks each year in Army and Navy, but it was this one that gave them the most problems.
“They’ve got big, long guys over 6-3, 300 pounds on the o-line that can still move well and have reach,” Air Force defensive tackle Micah Capra said. “Playing against that, compared to typical service academy game where the o-line is smaller – faster, but smaller – it’s just a different dynamic.”
Davie explained that he sought a change this past offseason because other teams had learned to stop the Lobos on the interior, making them one-dimensional and less effective on the perimeter. They finished 3-9 last year after making two straight bowl games and opted to change their approach. Davie hired a new offensive coordinator, Calvin McGee, who would carry over some of the same triple-option principles but create new ways through the passing game to get to the edge.
This year, the Lobos (3-6, 1-4) are running for 167.9 per game and throwing for 199.9. But, again, that’s against everyone else. Against Air Force, don’t be surprised to see the same triple-option look out of the shotgun.
“We’re still definitely going to prepare for the gun triple,” senior cornerback Dailen Sutton said. “Obviously in the past that’s what’s hurt us the most.”
The nightmare scenario for Air Force would be a New Mexico running game that’s every bit as potent as before, yet with a more advance passing game there to complement it.
“The inclusion of their wide receivers is drastically different,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.
Davie, whose long history in the game includes time as defensive coordinator at Texas A&M and head coach at Notre Dame, enjoys the gamesmanship of the issue.
“It’s been a chess match back and forth, and it’s two option teams playing against each other,” Davie said of a series that has seen the Lobos win four of the past five meetings. “We haven’t done a great job stopping them, either. It’s X and Os. A good option team is going to find a way to X and O you. I think it’s a high level of college football going on.”