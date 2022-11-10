If Air Force were to fall in an upset Saturday, expect one familiar name to play a key part in it on the other side.

Roderick John Long Jr., better known as Rocky Long and now serving as New Mexico’s defensive coordinator, is accustomed to bringing disappointment to the Falcons.

The Lobos visit Falcon Stadium at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

As head coach at New Mexico from 1998-2008, Long went 5-6 (.454 winning percentage) against Air Force. In all other years, the Lobos are 9-19 (.321) in the series. New Mexico has played in 13 bowl games in its history, five of those came under Long.

Then Long went to San Diego State, where as the head coach he went 7-0 against coach Troy Calhoun’s Air Force teams.

“I also don’t know if there’s been a more impactful person on this league,” Calhoun said. “Not just football, but beyond, too.”

Calhoun referenced this week’s reports that San Diego State might soon leave the Mountain West and join the Pac-12 when elaborating on Long’s impact for the Aztecs.

“San Diego State as a university – a university – might have an opportunity, and they deserve it, real, real soon to be in a league that definitely alters the school,” Calhoun said. “You go back and you look why, gollee, that was a huge part of it. Just the level of play and the talent level and the consistency and the belief that was generated, and nobody drove that more than he did.”

Long resigned from San Diego State after the 2020 season and joined the staff at New Mexico under his former player, Danny Gonzales.

The Lobos (2-7, 0-5 Mountain West) are a mess on offense this season and made a change at offensive coordinator last month, but the defense has kept it in games. The total defense ranks 31st nationally, giving up 343.9 yards per game. They’ve given up the 37th fewest passing yards (208.8 per game), 53rd fewest rushing yards (135.1) and are No. 58 in scoring defense (25.1 points per game).

And this says nothing of the difficulty in preparing for them, as Long continually mixes up the looks he gives offenses.

“New Mexico’s defense is weird,” Air Force tight end Caleb Rillos said. “They run a variety of things. Usually with other teams we’ve played this year they run one or two fronts. New Mexico runs everything, you never know what you’re going to get.”

Air Force is favored by 21.5 points in the matchup and has defeated New Mexico four times in a row, all by 20-plus points. The Lobos haven’t won at Falcon Stadium since 2000 (a team coached by Long with Gonzales as a graduate assistant).

But the Lobos, stuck in a six-game losing streak, have been within two touchdowns late in the game with four of their past five opponents before self-inflicted mistakes have torpedoed their chances.

“We’ve got to have a turning point in our program that we find a way to win one of those games and start some momentum,” Gonzales said.

Few have a better understanding of how to make that happen against Air Force than Rocky Long.

Winningest coaches

The all-time leaders in Mountain West wins (conference games only) among coaches in the league that opened play in 1999.

1. Rocky Long, UNM/SDSU 86

2. Troy Calhoun, Air Force 69

3. Gary Patterson, TCU 48

4. Bryan Harsin, Boise State 45

5. Bronco Mendenhall, BYU 39

*Long is now the defensive coordinator at New Mexico