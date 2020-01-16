Air Force Falcons guard Keaton Van Soelen (44) goes up for a shot against Boise State Broncos guard Derrick Alston (21) during the second half Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Boise State Broncos guard Derrick Alston (21) shoots over the defense of Air Force Falcons guard Keaton Van Soelen (44) during the first half Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Van Soelen grabbed nine rebounds, scored five points despite taking just three shots and largely held NBA prospect Derrick Alston Jr. in check, as the touted wing player made 5-of-12 shots and had a team-low plus-minus of -9 points in his 32 minutes.
Tomes played lockdown defense on Justinian Jessup, the Longmont native closing in on Jimmer Fredette’s Mountain West career 3-point record. Jessup was 1 of 7 on 3-point attempts. Tomes also added 11 points.
Then Scottie, Swan and Walker did their thing, scoring a combined 56 points on 20-of-37 shooting.
It’s not like any of these players were new to the lineup. Tomes, a senior, has made 47 career starts. Van Soelen, a junior, has made 38 starts.
But this was the first time the five started together this season.
Caleb Morris played 14 minutes off the bench, scoring eight points. Chris Joyce played 10 minutes. Reserve forward Ameka Akaya and point guard LeSean Brown were also used, as the Falcons went nine deep.
This lineup brings some particular advantages in that Tomes and Van Soelen are known primarily for skills other than scoring.
“When you’ve got a guy who really buys into the defense like Sid Tomes, it helps,” coach Dave Pilipovich said.
“Keaton can be the best defender ever. When he wants to be,” Swan said. “When he wants to be, I’d give him No. 1 (defensive ranking on the team).”
Assistant head coach Kurt Kanaskie leads the Falcon team through practice Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 15, 2020, as Air Force prepares for the game against Boise State later in the evening at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Falcon head coach Dave Pilipovich watches his team practice Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 15, 2020, as they prepare for Air Force’s game against Boise State later in the evening at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Air Force men’s basketball team practices in the afternoon before their game against Boise State Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. The team practiced for an hour, then watched films before some down time. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Force equipment manager Rob Malone, right, and student manager Danallen Lee inflate game balls and practice balls before the game against Boise State Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. The game ball have micro chips as well as the player uniforms so coaches on both teams can get up to date information on shots and the movement of the players. This is the first year the Mountain West Conference has used the technology. The chipped balls are inflated to 8.5 pounds while the chipless practice balls are inflated to 8 pounds. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich gives a last-minute pep talk before the Falcons hit the court to play Boise State Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Air Force men’s basketball team huddle for a prayer in the lockerroom before hitting the court to play Boise State Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Force Falcons guard Caleb Morris (0) leads the team on to the court for the start of their game against Boise State Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich, right, talks with Boise State head coach Leon Rice before their game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) goes up for a shot against Air Force Falcons forward Lavelle Scottie (12) during the first half Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Force Falcons forward Lavelle Scottie (12) gives the team a pep talk in the tunnel before the team returned to the court for the second half against Boise State Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Fans greet the Falcons men’s basketball team as they return to the court for the second half against Boise State Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Force Falcons center Ryan Swan (34) blocks a shot by Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the second half Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Boise State head coach Leon Rice is restrained by Boise State Broncos guard Alex Hobbs (34) and Boise State Broncos guard Derrick Alston (21) after being ejected during the second half Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Falcons head coach Dave Pilipovich draws up a play before the start of the second half against Boise State Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Force Falcons center Ryan Swan (34) dunks the ball over the defense of Boise State Broncos guard Justinian Jessup (3) during the second half Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich talks to his team during a timeout in the second half against Boise State Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Force Falcons forward Lavelle Scottie (12) leads the team off the court after they defeated Boise State 85-78 Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Air Force dance team heads out to the court before the start of the Falcons’ game against Boise State Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Force Falcons guard Ameka Akaya (11) and the men's basketball team head into the locker room with the lead over Boise State at halftime Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Force Falcons guard Keaton Van Soelen (44) shoots over Boise State Broncos guard Justinian Jessup (3) during the second half Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Clune Arena on Air Force Academy. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
In conference games, Air Force (9-9, 3-3 Mountain West) ranks second among the Mountain West’s 11 teams in scoring offense but second from the bottom in scoring defense. The Falcons are 0-5 when allowing more than 80 points and 4-0 when allowing fewer than 59.
“We feel like when we play defense, we can play with anybody,” Swan said.
With the team’s Big Three taking on the brunt of the scoring load (in conference games Scottie is averaging 19.2 points, Swan 17.3 and Walker 15.7), flexibility is created to find the best defensive combinations with the other two spots.
Pilipovich said the lineup used on Wednesday isn’t necessarily the permanent answer in that regard. Van Soelen’s skill set made him a perfect defensive foil for the 6-foot-9 Alston, but against a team like Colorado State on Saturday the Falcons might go shorter at that position to handle quicker guards.
Scottie said he felt confident that whichever lineup emerges, the group will find a way to play well together.
“The chemistry on this team, I would say, of all the teams I’ve been on here, it’s been the highest,” he said.